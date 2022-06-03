Fairport, Canandaigua boys lacrosse roll in sectional title games

Class A: (3) Fairport 8, (1) Pittsford 3

The Red Raiders claim their third straight sectional title in convincing fashion defeating the Panthers 8-3.

Just eight minutes into the game, Joey Giggie would win the faceoff and score to put Fairport on the board first. The Red Raiders would hold a 3-1 lead after the first quarter.

With 35 seconds left in the first half, James Cook would score off a nifty spin move to make it a 3-2 game. But just six seconds later, Giggie would answer with another goal off a faceoff making it a 4-2 game heading into the break.

The Red Raiders would score the first three goals of the second half to effectively to put the game out of reach.

Kyle Gould tied the team lead with two goals. Jake Koonmen, Brendan Riley, Chase Rizzo, Billy Meagher all added goals as well.

Fairport will face Clarence out of the Buffalo area on Saturday, June 5th at 12:30 p.m. at Williamsville East High School.

Class B: (4) Canandaigua 7, (2) Irondequoit 3

After knocking off previously unbeaten and nationally-ranked Victor in the semifinals, the Braves left no doubt about who were the kings of Class B as they won their first sectional title since 2013.

Jaxon Grant scored three goals in the first half as Canandaigua took a 4-1 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Aidan Greco scored his the final of his two goals to cut the lead to a pair. But the Braves scored the next three goals, two in the third and one in the fourth quarter, to put the game away.

Jack Faiola made six saves in net for the Braves. Grant’s three goals led Canandaigua, earning him Tournament MVP honors. Elliott Morgan, Drew Williamee, Matt Belles, and Nate Sheridan each had a goal for the Braves.

For Irondequoiut, Dan Buckley scored the other goal for the Eagles. Nick Lepiane tallied seven saves.

Canandaigua’s title snaps a streak of five title game losses in a row. The Braves will take on Hamburg on Saturday, June 5th at 3:00 p.m. at Williamsville East High School in the Buffalo area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.