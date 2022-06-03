ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Tesla Paid a PR Firm to Monitor Employees Online in 2017 and 2018: Report

By Alice Tecotzky
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvoices and documents reviewed by CNBC indicate that Tesla paid a PR firm to monitor an employee Facebook group and general social media activity in 2017 and 2018, with focused research conducted on labor organizers. In 2017 and 2018, some Tesla...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. The billionaire entrepreneur sees no limit to the subjects...
INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

Google Ordered to Pay Damages to Aussie Politician Attacked in YouTube Videos

An Australian court has ordered Google to pay more than half a million U.S. dollars to an official who was hounded out of politics by two “relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory” videos that the company refused to take down from YouTube. Australia is one of the few countries in the world where social-media platforms are held legally responsible for the content they host, as though they were publishers. The Federal Court found that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had deliberately profited from hosting two videos personally attacking John Barilaro, then deputy premier of New South Wales state. The videos have been viewed 800,000 times since being posted in 2020 by YouTube Jordan Shanks. Barilaro left politics the following year and Judge Steve Rares said “Google cannot escape its liability for the substantial damage that Mr Shanks’ campaign caused.” He said Google’s willingness to disseminate Shanks’ “poison” had been part of its “business model.”
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Looking at the bright side of markets

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. It's a pretty eventful day in markets. U.S. 10-year yields are back above 3%, lifting the dollar to two-week highs. Then, the yen plumbed new 20-year lows, Australia upped interest rates by a half-point and the pound has fallen after a ruling party confidence vote failed to dislodge Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy