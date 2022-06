The title of this relationship comedy refers to a digital detox; but, watching it, the only unplugging you might be tempted to do is yanking the plug out of the mains socket. It’s an almost entirely unfunny comedy from Debra Neil-Fisher, who edited the Hangover movies and makes her directing debut lumbered with a stinker of a script; it’s not smart enough to work as a grownup relationship movie, and laughs are too few for a proper comedy.

