BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weak cold front moved through the area during the early morning hours This leaves a warm, less humid forecast for the beginning of the weekend but the tropical system over the Southern Gulf will cause the system to stall allowing for a few rain areas to still develop later this afternoon to the south and east. As the system moves across Florida tonight the drier air will push even farther south, and rain chances will diminish area wide.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO