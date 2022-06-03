ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

San Antonio girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in lightning-round tiebreaker

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UAWm_0fz0d05c00

OXON HILL, Md. — Harini Logan, an eighth grader from San Antonio, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday in the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.

Logan, 14, defeated Vikram Raju, 12, a seventh grader from Denver, after spelling 21 words correctly in a 90-second span, The New York Times reported. Raju spelled 15 words correctly in the 90-second allotted time period, according to the newspaper.

“It is my fourth time at the bee, and this is just such a dream -- and well, I am just overwhelmed,” the Texas resident said after her victory.

The annual spelling bee, which features elementary and middle school students, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, CNN reported. In 2021, the first three rounds were completed virtually for the first time since the event began in 1925. The finals were held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, instead of at the National Harbor in Maryland, the news outlet reported.

In 2021, Zaila Avant-garde, 14, of Harvey, Louisiana, became the first Black American to win the Bee. She was the second Black person to win the event -- Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica won the event in 1998, The Associated Press reported.

On Thursday Harini defeated 230 competitors to win the top prize, besting 12 people in the finals. Words in the final rounds included stumpers such as scyllarian, pyrrolidone, Otukian and Senijextee, the Times reported.

Logan won more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Her name will also be on the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, according to The Associated Press.

She is the fifth Scripps champion to be coached by Grace Walters, a former speller, fellow Texan and student at Rice University, according to the news organization.

Scripps brought back the word meaning round, the Times reported.

After the word meaning round, only three spellers were left, but the judges reinstated Harini after deciding that the definition she gave for “pullulation” could be construed as correct.

“Harini getting out was horrible and unexpected,” said Avant-garde, who watched the finals live at the Bee and was in the “losers’ lounge” with the eliminated spellers. “Everybody literally screamed when that bell rung.”

Photos: San Antonio girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 Harini Logan, 14, from San Antonio, Texas, celebrates winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee with her family, brother Naren Logan, right, mom Rampriya Logan, second from right, and dad Logan Anjaneyulu, left, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Houston Chronicle

After the shooting, Uvalde becomes a new stop on a grim American circuit

UVALDE, Tex. - The cowboy drove 1,213 miles from his Ohio farm and erected a blue tent and sign asking "NEED TALK?" on an empty corner lot. The Dallas artist painted a mural on tall canvas set up across the street from Robb Elementary School. The parents of a mass shooting victim flew down from Buffalo, advising new members of the terrible brotherhood created by yet another rampage.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Oxon Hill, MD
San Antonio, TX
Education
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Texas Education
San Antonio Current

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A massive equestrian estate established north of San Antonio by mid-1800s German settlers has hit the market for just under $12 million. The 164-acre Spring Branch property is the home of two champion horses, On Cue and Tsetserleg, both of which were ridden in the Tokyo Olympics, according to its listing agents. Of potential interest to history buffs, a portion of the land comprising the estate was given in a grant to Erastus "Deaf" Smith, a legendary figure in Texas' war for independence.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Cnn#Black American#The Associated Press
CultureMap San Antonio

Swanky San Antonio spot checks in as one of the hottest new hotels for 2022

San Antonio’s Thompson Hotel - Riverwalk is sizzling. The local hot spot has booked the No. 12 spot on TripAdvisor's new list of the Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022. The top 25 list comes from the site's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards, in which travelers reviewed new hotels they experienced in 2021. Travelers gushed over the Thompson's design, as well as its in-house dining and bar.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KWTX

Family of fallen Airman finds final home for son’s uniform

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The word “perfect” is how one Central Texas family is describing a specially made uniform case for their late son. It was not easy, though. They searched in quite a few places, but could not find the right fit until now. Reese Haile died...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

3-hour weekend class teaches, refines meat-smoking skills

SAN ANTONIO – For $89, people are lining up to become certified backyard pitmasters at BrisketU. The in-person classes, held on weekends at local craft breweries, are selling out on a regular basis. Students learn all the basics, from trimming a brisket and selecting the most suitable firewood to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Funeral held for Alithia Ramirez, Uvalde girl who

Mourners on Sunday remembered a girl who was an aspiring artist, whose joy at reaching the double-digit age of 10 charmed broken hearts around the world. Alithia Ramirez was among the 19 children who, along with their two teachers, died on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Alithia’s funeral was Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church. Funerals will continue into mid-June.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Tex-Mex Fusion and Historic Restaurants

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David visits historic and haunted restaurants across central Texas!. David’s first stop is at an iconic Italian restaurant, Guillermo’s, in downtown San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10-year-old cousins and their classmate honored at funerals

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The cousins were together in life and in death. Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. Later Friday, the same church plannned to hold another Mass for their classmate, Jacklyn Cazares. The three fourth-graders were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Benefit concert for Uvalde families in San Antonio draws huge crowd

SAN ANTONIO – The Uvalde benefit concert was set up quickly. Alek Halverson with radio station KJ 97 said they started making arrangements on Thursday. “Once we heard about what had happened in Uvalde, we knew we needed to act fast and do our best to help out the families that were affected by the horrible tragedy,” Alek Halverson, KJ 97 program director, said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy