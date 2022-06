BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sports have a way of showing us both the highest of highs and some of the lowest of lows. Monday’s U.S. Open Final Qualifier at the Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course had no shortage of both, with some golfers even seeing both during the same day, as three secured spots in next week’s U.S Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

BEND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO