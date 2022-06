We're just two days away from the hierarchy of power changing in the DC universe, when the first trailer for the Black Adam movie officially makes its debut. The film will be anchored by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who will executive produce the film and also star in its as its titular antihero. As the Black Adam trailer debut only gets closer, and elements like the film's Funko POP! wave already being available, the hype for the film is continuing to grow — and Johnson's latest social media post capitalizes on that. On Monday, Johnson took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Black Adam "hovering" inside of a building corridor, a photo that seems to mirror some of the existing concept art we've already seen of the film.

