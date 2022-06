Plane Crash at Oroville Airport Causes Two Fatalities. An airplane crash in Oroville with two fatalities was reported near the airport in Northern California on June 2. The crash involved a Beech 19A plane sometime before 1:00 p.m. and was responded to by Cal Fire’s Butte Unit at the Oroville Municipal Airport, where it was discovered that the aircraft had dived into the ground nose-first. Both the pilot and a passenger died in the crash.

