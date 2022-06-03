ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Cathedral City high school students honored with street naming

By Jesus Reyes
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNnfc_0fz0cULY00

Two standout students were honored with streets named after them in Cathedral City.

Sophia Gonzales of Cathedral City High School and Christopher Vega of Mt. San Jacinto High School were recognized for their academic excellence.

Gonzales was nominated for the 2022 Golden Lion which is the most prestigious award a Cathedral City high school student can receive. Gonzalez was involved in four years of leadership for the ASB student body, the HEAL Health Academy, HOSA Club, and the varsity tennis team. Sophia is also enrolled in rigorous Honors, AP, and IB courses and achieved a 4.6 GPA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cr5iM_0fz0cULY00

She plans to attend Cal State Fullerton in the fall where she will major in Liberal Arts with plans to become an elementary school teacher.

Vega has had a near-perfect attendance all year long and has been a leader at the school while being a part of multiple extracurricular activities. He maintained a 4.0 GPA during his senior year and serves as a member of the Mt. San Jacinto’s GSA club as well as a member of the school’s softball team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2EGm_0fz0cULY00

He plans to attend College of the Desert and pursue a career as an EMT and paramedic.

Both students will have their respective streets named after them for one year.

Two Cathedral City high school students honored with street naming

