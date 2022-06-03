ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Community leaders join Church of the Messiah for 15th annual Silence The Violence march in Detroit

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – The 15th annual Silence The Violence march and rally returns this weekend after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Community activists, elected officials, and organizations from across the state will join Church of the Messiah Saturday (June 4) to march in remembrance of gun violence victims....

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
michiganchronicle.com

Native Detroiter Jawan Jackson the Newest Member of the Temptations

Detroit native Jawan Jackson is moving up in the world. As a newly-minted official member of the Temptations group, he will take the late Melvin Franklin’s spot after playing him rather successfully in two popular Broadway shows, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. The singer will...
fox2detroit.com

Vigil held for beloved owner of Hutch's Jewelry in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Saturday for a well-known metro Detroit jeweler who was shot and killed in Oak Park earlier this week. "He kept Detroit iced up. You know Detroit culture." "Great guy very charismatic. Had a great personality. Had a lot of knowledge...
OAK PARK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns for jeweler after he was killed in front of his shop

Many are continuing to to mourn the death of an extremely popular jeweler In Detroit. Detroit is shining just a little dimmer without Daniel “Hutch” Hutchinson after the popular jeweler was killed in cold blood earlier in the week right in front of his shop on Greenfield. “You...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Henry Ford Hospital facing blood shortage in Detroit

DETROIT – Blood supplies are critically low at one local hospital. At this point, employees have been asked to roll up their sleeves to donate to keep blood products available for patients. Seen in the video player above is what the blood bank at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Attendance#Gun Violence#Firearms#Church Of The Messiah
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ypsilanti to host two-day Juneteenth celebration mid-June

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Laugh, pray and catch up during a two-day Juneteenth event behind Puffer Red’s shoe store in downtown Ypsilanti on June 18 and 19. Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a holiday in Washtenaw County by a Board of Commissioners resolution on June 2, 2021.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Faye Alexander Nelson's service to Detroit comes 'full circle'

Her sense of purpose is a trait she says comes from her mother, who consistently volunteered in church groups and with the Torch Drive that's now known as United Way. The passion comes from her grandmother. The gift of hard work? That comes from her father, who spent seven days a week on the Chrysler assembly line.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote to expand ‘ShotSpotter’ delayed in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It is an audio surveillance system that recognizes the sound of gunfire, and Monday (June 6), ‘ShotSpotter’ is only being used in two of Detroit’s precincts. Still, the city wants to expand using $7 million in Federal COVID Relief Funds. It was on the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live look: Grand Prix parades from Belle Isle to Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and City of Detroit officials will ceremoniously pass the flag as the event transitions from its home since 1992 on Belle Isle Park back to the Streets of Downtown Detroit beginning in 2023. With a parade of three Chevrolet Corvette...
DETROIT, MI
annarborobserver.com

25th Annual African American Downtown Festival.

A celebration of the contributions of African Americans to the development of Ann Arbor, held in what was once the city’s black business district. With sales of food, art, beauty products, and collectibles from local African American businesses, and health & wellness screenings. Live music is headlined by R&B and soul singer Glenn Jones (5:30 p.m.). Also, gospel singer Anthony McKinney (noon), saxophonist Aaron McAfee (2:15 & 6:30 p.m.), hip-hop artist Kenyatta Rashon (3:20 p.m.), and funk, rock, R&B, and soul by Randy Ellison & Friends (4:35). Dance performances include Hustle and Flow line dancing (12:45 & 6:30 p.m.), Det Dance Troupe (2 p.m.), the Diamond Princess Majorette dance team (3:20), and Fraternity vs. Sorority Step (4:05 p.m.). Kids activities include face painting, crafting, painting, balloon animals, giant chess & connect four (noon–5:30 p.m.), a magic show by Twist and Shout the Clown (1:30–2 p.m.), and a 3D art demo (4:30–6:30 p.m.). Full schedule available at a2festival.org. 9 a.m.–8 p.m., Ann St. between Main & Fourth Ave., and Fourth Ave. between Ann & Catherine. Free admission. info@a2festival.org, 858–9121.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor firefighters to staff local ambulance in new trial agreement

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor firefighters will now staff one Huron Valley Ambulance in a first partnership of its kind in Washtenaw County. The firefighters will provide basic life support during the trial, which will last six months. According to a city press release, all firefighters in Ann Arbor...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy