Community leaders join Church of the Messiah for 15th annual Silence The Violence march in Detroit

A celebration of the contributions of African Americans to the development of Ann Arbor, held in what was once the city’s black business district. With sales of food, art, beauty products, and collectibles from local African American businesses, and health & wellness screenings. Live music is headlined by R&B and soul singer Glenn Jones (5:30 p.m.). Also, gospel singer Anthony McKinney (noon), saxophonist Aaron McAfee (2:15 & 6:30 p.m.), hip-hop artist Kenyatta Rashon (3:20 p.m.), and funk, rock, R&B, and soul by Randy Ellison & Friends (4:35). Dance performances include Hustle and Flow line dancing (12:45 & 6:30 p.m.), Det Dance Troupe (2 p.m.), the Diamond Princess Majorette dance team (3:20), and Fraternity vs. Sorority Step (4:05 p.m.). Kids activities include face painting, crafting, painting, balloon animals, giant chess & connect four (noon–5:30 p.m.), a magic show by Twist and Shout the Clown (1:30–2 p.m.), and a 3D art demo (4:30–6:30 p.m.). Full schedule available at a2festival.org. 9 a.m.–8 p.m., Ann St. between Main & Fourth Ave., and Fourth Ave. between Ann & Catherine. Free admission. info@a2festival.org, 858–9121.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO