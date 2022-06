Queen and Adam Lambert opened the London concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign with an elaborate performance of “We Will Rock You.”. It featured the monarch herself in a brief, pre-recorded guest spot alongside British cartoon character Paddington, before Lambert was seen lined up with a troop of military drummers. After the singer made the most of the catwalk laid out in front of Buckingham Palace, Brian May was raised above the stage on a platform to deliver his classic solo. The moment can be seen below.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO