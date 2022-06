Humboldt, Calif. — CAL FIRE announced that the Humboldt-Del Norte unit is fully staffed just in time for an already demanding fire season. The last round of training at the Rehire Academy concluded on June 3, where more than 190 firefighters participated. The academy gives refresher courses on skills for fighting both wildland and structural fires. There is also a focus on first aid and responding to hazardous materials.

