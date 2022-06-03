ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Locally heavy rain to our West

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlood advisories were posted for the Donaldsonville area and French Settlement area. Doppler indicated 4.5" to 5.4" of rain fell. The rain looks to be diminishing. The Weather Prediction Center has us at...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

A very hot week ahead for new orleans

Heat and humidity will dominate the week while rain chances will increase as we heat into the weekend. High temperatures will be rising into the lower to mid 90s through much of this week, but that’s only part of the story. When you factor in the high humidity, it’s could feel like it’s 100°-105° at times! Over the next 2 days, rain chances will be on the order of 10% or less. By Thursday, a weak system a couple miles up in the air overhead could spark a few more isolated showers and storms. But it’s going to be Saturday where the likeliest, and most widespread storm activity is set to affect the region with a weak cold front that eases into South Louisiana. The front should bring more storms, but unfortunately it won’t bring any relief to the heat and humidity as highs will still top out around 90° even after the storms wrap up by Sunday. I know the New Orleans Pride Parade is Saturday evening and that’s when we have the likeliest storm chances for now, but the one thing I guarantee this far out is the forecast will change between now and then, and that will greatly affect the timing. So, don’t cancel any plans right now and stay in touch with us for the latest on this forecast. Have a great night!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Sunny and hot weekend

NEW ORLEANS — A hot and humid day is underway in southeast Louisiana. Temperatures are warming up quickly and highs will be 89-93 degrees. The UV index is "extreme" at 11. Rain chances are low at 10%. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be 66-76 degrees.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Funeral arrangements set for teen who fell into Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a teenager who fell into the Mississippi River in April. Brandy Wilson and Ally Wilson-Berry fell into the river in April. Brandy's body was located behind the Domino Sugar Factory in Chalmette. The search for Ally's body was suspended. A...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

High cleanup costs leave New Orleans' Pride plans in limbo

NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of New Orleans' Pride parade spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic waiting to resume their annual tradition down the Marigny and French Quarter streets. But trash woes may prevent them from rolling. Under city rules, parades cannot happen unless organizers hire a garbage clean up...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donaldsonville, LA
WDSU

Where to find the cheapest gas in New Orleans

Gas prices are soaring across the United States, and the impact is being felt here in New Orleans. The price of regular gasoline spiked over the weekend nearly 20 cents, putting most of Louisiana above $4 a gallon again. During the first full week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood#Depression#Tropical Cyclone
WDSU

New Orleans weekend reckless driving stems from out of town group, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department addressed recent reckless driving incidents that have happened across the city. This comes after multiple videos were shared across the internet Sunday depicting cars doing doughnuts at major intersections. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a news conference Monday at noon addressing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bicyclist hit, killed on I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 46-year-old bicyclist. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on I-10 Service Road before Mayo Boulevard. Investigators say a 31-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound on I-10 Service Road when he hit...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Unrestrained toddler killed in Washington Parish crash

FRANKLINTON, La. — A one-year-old boy died Sunday morning following a one-car crash in Washington Parish, Louisiana state troopers confirm. Investigators identified the boy as Caisen Williams. They say the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on state Highway 440, The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon, was driving westbound when the car went off the road. became airborne and overturned. That's when Caisen was ejected from the car, according to a state police spokesperson.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday in St. Roch. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Mandeville Street around 2:29 p.m. Police said a man suffered a gunshot wound to his body and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans WWII museum hosts anniversary, D-Day events

NEW ORLEANS — The National World War Two Museum in New Orleans is celebrating its 22nd birthday Monday. The museum will also have a D-Day event marking the 78th anniversary. To commemorate the day, the museum will have a "Knit Your Bit" event at 9 a.m. followed by a special ceremony starting at 11 a.m. in the Boeing Center. There will also be a virtual option.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy