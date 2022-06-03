Locally heavy rain to our West

Heat and humidity will dominate the week while rain chances will increase as we heat into the weekend. High temperatures will be rising into the lower to mid 90s through much of this week, but that’s only part of the story. When you factor in the high humidity, it’s could feel like it’s 100°-105° at times! Over the next 2 days, rain chances will be on the order of 10% or less. By Thursday, a weak system a couple miles up in the air overhead could spark a few more isolated showers and storms. But it’s going to be Saturday where the likeliest, and most widespread storm activity is set to affect the region with a weak cold front that eases into South Louisiana. The front should bring more storms, but unfortunately it won’t bring any relief to the heat and humidity as highs will still top out around 90° even after the storms wrap up by Sunday. I know the New Orleans Pride Parade is Saturday evening and that’s when we have the likeliest storm chances for now, but the one thing I guarantee this far out is the forecast will change between now and then, and that will greatly affect the timing. So, don’t cancel any plans right now and stay in touch with us for the latest on this forecast. Have a great night!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO