How Does the STARK-Based Proof of Execution Process Work on Miden V1?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiden is a stark technology-based ZKVM implementation solution. In its basic layer, the stark proof is generated based on the ZKP library and the proof will be verified. The dotted part in the following Figure 1 is the main function implemented by Miden. It mainly consists of three components....

Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange

This week marks the second anniversary of KickEX – a licensed exchange with minimal fees, a referral program, and a cool team. Anti Danilevski, the exchange's CEO and founder, talks about what has already been done, how it came to be, and what is planned for the future. He says: "Partnership, openness and a willingness to listen should be the top priority everywhere. That includes families, business, and even the government. My dream is for there to be a full-fledged exchange for the free exchange of cryptocurrency flow of funds"
Write Great Unit Tests by Writing Unit Tests that Fail

Around one year ago, I came across this LinkedIn post by Craig Livings who posted this controversial statement:. Any test that has never failed adds no value #tdd #agile. What it means is any test that has never failed has no value, and therefore, can be deleted. In order for any test to add value, it must have failed at least once.
Holy Land of Crypto Users: How does Web3.0 Data Empower Centralized Exchanges?

Managing and monitoring the employee’s digital experience reduces digital friction and gives employees a chance to focus on what matters most—their jobs. A focused, tech-enabled workforce will make all the difference for companies wanting to get ahead of the curve. This article only discusses the data generated by...
Seamless UI and UX Development Allows for Product-led Growth

Yoav Vilner is the CEO and Co-founder of startup Walnut. Ishan Pandey: Hi Yoav Vilner, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Walnut?. Yoav Vilner: I'm Walnut's CEO and Co-founder. Prior to that, I was a founding member of...
3 Excel Libraries Every .NET Developer Must Know

Programmatically, editing an Excel file can be difficult for two primary reasons. Users have to maintain a consistent interface and document structure which are not always easy to do when working with spreadsheets. The other reason is that it's not always clear what code will work in certain circumstances, especially...
Businesses Have Messy Emails: The Relationship between Security and Sales

Let's face it - email sucks. But they are still an important part of business development. This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel and has been edited for readability. Businesses have Messy Emails [pt 2]. Jumping to sales teams. Security, sensitive information sharing, automation, tracking,...
Why does Market Cap Matter for Public SaaS Companies?

Decentralized social media is where users have control over their data, and can choose to share or keep it private. This is in stark contrast to centralized social media platforms like Facebook, which owns all user data and can do whatever it wants with it. The prospect of decentralized social media, where creators have more control and a share of the profits, is incredibly exciting. Pearl S. Buck: The future of social media and the future of content creation is exciting for content creators such as myself.
10 JavaScript Interview Questions and Answers to Help you Land Your Next Role

After facing many interviews for the position of the JavaScript developer, I gathered the following most asked JavaScript interview questions from all of the interviews. Here I will list out all the questions and their answers with explanations. All of these questions are based on my personal interview experiences. I hope it will also help you to crack your interviews.
Top 5 Effective Product Positioning Strategies

Have you ever come across any text on product positioning or the name April Dunford and wondered what it means and why you should research more about it?. You are not alone and thanks to the Product Marketing Alliance Sub-Saharan Africa Scholar program in 2020. I was lucky enough to learn product positioning from the best in the industry and I will like to share my findings with you.
What Stablecoin Regulation Might Mean For The UK

On 4 April, the UK government announced plans to establish the country as a “global hub” for the crypto industry. Part of the plan is the regulation and integration of stablecoins into the economy, though the specifics are not yet known. One of the most appealing, and controversial,...
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter V.

Ideas received both by seeing and touching. The ideas we get by more than one sense are, of SPACE or EXTENSION, FIGURE, REST, and MOTION. For these make perceivable impressions, both on the eyes and touch; and we can receive and convey into our minds the ideas of the extension, figure, motion, and rest of bodies, both by seeing and feeling. But having occasion to speak more at large of these in another place, I here only enumerate them.
GitHub vs GitLab: Which One Is Better for You in 2022

Red wine vs white, CD vs vinyl, GitLab vs GitHub; some choices just seem impossible. As two of the most widely used cloud-based git repositories, GitLab and GitHub seem frustratingly similar on the surface, making the choice between them difficult to navigate. After Microsoft bought GitHub in 2018 for a...
How To Shorten URLs: Java and Spring Step-By-Step Guide

Implementing a URL shortening service is not a complex task, and it is often part of system design interviews. In this post, I will try to explain the process of implementing the service. A URL shortener is a service that is used to create short links from very long URLs.
What's the Difference Between MLOps and AIOps

MLOps and AIOps are two similar-sounding terms that are used to refer to vastly different disciplines within the industry today. Ever since the introduction of these terms a few years ago, zeitgeist interest in them has surged, as this Google Trends chart shows. And yet, except for a handful of...
Myria Games vs Immutable X: Layer 2 & ZK-Rollup Platforms Compared

Layer 2 networks and ZK-Rollups show promise for solving the scalability problem of the crypto space. Myria is developing Myria Chain, the Ethereum L2 network that aims to reduce transaction fees and transaction times. Immutable X is an Ethereum-based, non-Fungible token protocol built specifically to scale Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and crypto gaming. The platform is building an ecosystem that includes free-to-play crypto games with NFT assets (such as skins) that can be moved and used between different games.
Using Qt: 10 Famous and Successful Cases

Qt is a mature toolset that allows developers to create sleek and look-and-feel user interfaces, mobile, and web applications as well as software for embedded systems. Qt earned trust among developers and customers due to its all-in-one and open-source nature. It is used by a large number of popular applications and famous organizations. Let’s explore 10 successful cases of using the use of the. use of. the. toolset. In a nutshell, building a. cross-platform application for your business can help you write your own success story,. optimize this process, save your time and reduce your budget.
State of the Noonion: A New Era For Brands and Writers

This is a redactedversion of the HackerNoon shareholders' newsletter by CEO David Smooke and COO Linh Smooke sent to 1.3k shareholders. We’ve reached historical milestones of serving 1k+ customers, publishing 30k+ contributing writers and welcoming 200M+ visitors to date. 2022 YTD Revenue is at over $500K (real amount redacted) - that’s a 77% growth rate YoY, and revenue over the last 12 months is over $1M (real amount redacted). For the first time in 3 years, a “new” inventory, Writing Contests, surpassed “traditional” inventories (Top Nav Billboard, Ad-by-tag, ) as our #1 revenue source! Since Writing Contests launched in 2021, they have generated over $1k in revenue and resulted in publishing 2k+ stories. It’s a win for readers, a win for sponsors, and a win for contributing writers! We’ve also shipped a ton of software: notably, web3 login, NFTs for Noonies winners, a new store for brands (in QA now), a native commenting system, a notification center for readers and writers alike, and lots of market-insight pages like the Trending Tech Company Brief. Our next big pushes are: Slogging in the Slack App, Coin Price Pages, a lot more traffic via emails (automated emails, editor-written emails, and newsletter distribution for the verified contributing writing), and even more web3 integrations.
5 Best AI Articles of the Month

The five articles you will see were curated by myself amongst hundred of other super interesting ones that you might enjoy even more. The development of AI: Balancing Convenience and Ethics by Ryan Ayers is a must-read for anyone in the field of artificial intelligence. Here are the five best articles related to artificial intelligence in May posted on Hackernoon. Please let me know what you think of this format by liking and commenting if you'd like it to become a monthly thing or not!
