21 Best Coursera Courses and Certificates for IT Professionals to Learn Data Science and Cloud

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello friends, if you are looking for the best Coursera courses and certificates to improve your tech skills and learn new in-demand tech skills like Python, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain, then you have come to the right place. Earlier, I shared the best Udemy courses...

5 Best AI Articles of the Month

The five articles you will see were curated by myself amongst hundred of other super interesting ones that you might enjoy even more. The development of AI: Balancing Convenience and Ethics by Ryan Ayers is a must-read for anyone in the field of artificial intelligence. Here are the five best articles related to artificial intelligence in May posted on Hackernoon. Please let me know what you think of this format by liking and commenting if you'd like it to become a monthly thing or not!
Seamless UI and UX Development Allows for Product-led Growth

Yoav Vilner is the CEO and Co-founder of startup Walnut. Ishan Pandey: Hi Yoav Vilner, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Walnut?. Yoav Vilner: I'm Walnut's CEO and Co-founder. Prior to that, I was a founding member of...
Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange

This week marks the second anniversary of KickEX – a licensed exchange with minimal fees, a referral program, and a cool team. Anti Danilevski, the exchange's CEO and founder, talks about what has already been done, how it came to be, and what is planned for the future. He says: "Partnership, openness and a willingness to listen should be the top priority everywhere. That includes families, business, and even the government. My dream is for there to be a full-fledged exchange for the free exchange of cryptocurrency flow of funds"
Software Testing as a Job to Enter the Tech Space

Software testing is a tech job that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves. It’s critical to keep customers happy while the product they are using is actively developed; nobody would be pleased with new features if each release breaks something else in the software. Marcin Wosinek.
Using Qt: 10 Famous and Successful Cases

Qt is a mature toolset that allows developers to create sleek and look-and-feel user interfaces, mobile, and web applications as well as software for embedded systems. Qt earned trust among developers and customers due to its all-in-one and open-source nature. It is used by a large number of popular applications and famous organizations. Let’s explore 10 successful cases of using the use of the. use of. the. toolset. In a nutshell, building a. cross-platform application for your business can help you write your own success story,. optimize this process, save your time and reduce your budget.
Top 5 Effective Product Positioning Strategies

Have you ever come across any text on product positioning or the name April Dunford and wondered what it means and why you should research more about it?. You are not alone and thanks to the Product Marketing Alliance Sub-Saharan Africa Scholar program in 2020. I was lucky enough to learn product positioning from the best in the industry and I will like to share my findings with you.
Businesses Have Messy Emails: The Relationship between Security and Sales

Let's face it - email sucks. But they are still an important part of business development. This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel and has been edited for readability. Businesses have Messy Emails [pt 2]. Jumping to sales teams. Security, sensitive information sharing, automation, tracking,...
Five Steps to Take After Making a Mistake as a Developer

If you are a developer, it’s inevitable. You’re going to make a mistake throughout your career. The tech industry is fast-paced, and a lot depends on the smallest of details. So, when you make that mistake, how do you effectively handle it, and minimize the damage caused?. In...
All you Need to Know About Building a B2B Product (Example Case Study Included)

Most of the existing content on Product Management is focused on the B2C (business to consumer) model, targeting products for the end consumers. B2B i.e. Business to Business product management often requires significantly different approaches when it comes to product discovery and development. B2B Product managers possess more industry expertise, and understanding of enterprise users and the ecosystem they serve.
GitHub vs GitLab: Which One Is Better for You in 2022

Red wine vs white, CD vs vinyl, GitLab vs GitHub; some choices just seem impossible. As two of the most widely used cloud-based git repositories, GitLab and GitHub seem frustratingly similar on the surface, making the choice between them difficult to navigate. After Microsoft bought GitHub in 2018 for a...
Why does Market Cap Matter for Public SaaS Companies?

Decentralized social media is where users have control over their data, and can choose to share or keep it private. This is in stark contrast to centralized social media platforms like Facebook, which owns all user data and can do whatever it wants with it. The prospect of decentralized social media, where creators have more control and a share of the profits, is incredibly exciting. Pearl S. Buck: The future of social media and the future of content creation is exciting for content creators such as myself.
How To Spot Influencer Fraud

Fake influencers do exist. This is a fact you can't deny. Did you know that. Following the removal of Instagram's feature that shows how many likes a post has received, influencer fraud dropped for a while. With engagement being a primary indicator for success in influencer marketing, fraudsters have found ways to circumvent this. They know that software will be used by marketers to find account engagement.
What's the Difference Between MLOps and AIOps

MLOps and AIOps are two similar-sounding terms that are used to refer to vastly different disciplines within the industry today. Ever since the introduction of these terms a few years ago, zeitgeist interest in them has surged, as this Google Trends chart shows. And yet, except for a handful of...
Growing Geeks Into π-shaped R&D Engineers

A lack of qualified R&D talent can significantly slow down corporate innovation in general and next-generation product development. Co-creation is emerging as today’s innovation model of choice, with corporations exploring collaboration with academia, startups, custom software development providers, and even competitors. Working in a multidisciplinary team can help engineers abstract from generic findings and focus on discoveries that can create from scratch or disrupt and enrich the existing body of knowledge on a particular subject matter, says Victor Dornescu.
How does an Experience Data Platform Help Tech Leaders Ace Innovation?

The digitalization of customer experience has put high pressure on CTOs and their organizations and demands from the business are at an all-time high. This, combined with the talent shortage makes it impossible to deliver on the growing expectations. But there is a way to unburden the tech organization by...
Amazon is More than Just the King of eCommerce

It's billionaire galore here at HackerNoon as the top spots in this week's Tech Company Overview were dominated by megacorporations™. At this point, we're convinced that the rankings are just a pissing contest between billionaires to see who gets to be #1 (I mean, who wouldn't want to be on the top of Hackernoon's Tech Company Overview list, amirite guys. Uh.. guys??).
Myria Games vs Immutable X: Layer 2 & ZK-Rollup Platforms Compared

Layer 2 networks and ZK-Rollups show promise for solving the scalability problem of the crypto space. Myria is developing Myria Chain, the Ethereum L2 network that aims to reduce transaction fees and transaction times. Immutable X is an Ethereum-based, non-Fungible token protocol built specifically to scale Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and crypto gaming. The platform is building an ecosystem that includes free-to-play crypto games with NFT assets (such as skins) that can be moved and used between different games.
Liquid Staking is the New Staking: An Exclusive Interview with Tushar Aggarwal, CEO of Persistence

Persistence is a layer-1 Tendermint/Cosmos-based blockchain network that aims to build an economy around liquid-staked PoS assets. Liquid staking is a process that unlocks the liquidity of staked assets without unlocking the actual asset. Persistence users to stake digital assets and receive stkASSETsASSkETs stkETHs. This is a tokenized derivative, formally called derivatives, which can be used across the DeFi ecosystem for various other investment opportunities.
How Microsoft Tipped My Linux Love Over the 'Edge'

Once upon a time, you couldn’t find a single machine in my home that wasn’t running on Linux. A handful of laptops and one or two desktops came in and went out, but Linux stayed for more than ten years. If my fridge could run on Linux, I would’ve installed it. And then, Edge entered through the Windows, and showed Linux the door (for good?!).
State of the Noonion: A New Era For Brands and Writers

This is a redactedversion of the HackerNoon shareholders' newsletter by CEO David Smooke and COO Linh Smooke sent to 1.3k shareholders. We’ve reached historical milestones of serving 1k+ customers, publishing 30k+ contributing writers and welcoming 200M+ visitors to date. 2022 YTD Revenue is at over $500K (real amount redacted) - that’s a 77% growth rate YoY, and revenue over the last 12 months is over $1M (real amount redacted). For the first time in 3 years, a “new” inventory, Writing Contests, surpassed “traditional” inventories (Top Nav Billboard, Ad-by-tag, ) as our #1 revenue source! Since Writing Contests launched in 2021, they have generated over $1k in revenue and resulted in publishing 2k+ stories. It’s a win for readers, a win for sponsors, and a win for contributing writers! We’ve also shipped a ton of software: notably, web3 login, NFTs for Noonies winners, a new store for brands (in QA now), a native commenting system, a notification center for readers and writers alike, and lots of market-insight pages like the Trending Tech Company Brief. Our next big pushes are: Slogging in the Slack App, Coin Price Pages, a lot more traffic via emails (automated emails, editor-written emails, and newsletter distribution for the verified contributing writing), and even more web3 integrations.
