Akron, OH

WHIZ Sports 6-2: Heath Softball Falls in Final Four; Newark Catholic Baseball Advances Past Lucasville Valley

By Keivon Belcher
WHIZ
 4 days ago

AKRON, OH- It was a gloomy day in Akron for the OHSAA Division II Softball Final Four. But, that did not stop the Heath Bulldogs and the Triway Titans from shining on the diamond. With a trip to the state title game on the line, this was a huge game for...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Larry A. Elliott

Larry A. Elliott, 88, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at New Lexington Care and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. He was born in Roseville to the late Dorothy Harper and Charles Elliott on January 20, 1934. Larry was raised by his grandparents, Charles and Anna Harper and spent most of his life as a truck driver, retiring from Burnham Foundry. He is survived by his children, Pam (Tim) Snow of Virginia, Craig (Lori) Elliott of Zanesville and Bob (Patty) Elliott of Crooksville; grandchildren, Angie (Brian) Watts, Lisa (Rick) Fulkerson, Tyler (Courtney) Dixon, Michelle (Rick) Danison, Carrie Elliott, Sean (Kinsey) Elliott; great grandchildren, Mariah (Luke) Hahn, Nick (Maddy) Watts, Hannah Fulkerson, Miley Fulkerson, Kynnlee Danison, Coy Danison, Rylie Brock, Reese Elliott, Oaklan Dixon, Colsen Dixon; step grandson, Owen Robison; step great granddaughter, Bristol Bates; brother, Gene (Twila) Dalrymple ; Sister, Linda Gorby. He was preceded by his wife, Judith Kay Morgan, who passed away February 23, 1986; parents; grandparents and brother-in-law, John Gorby. Private family services will be led by Pastor Marc Caton, with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville. Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, is caring for the Elliott family. You can leave a condolence and sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Old Timers To Host Veterans Appreciation Day

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum Valley Old-Timers Baseball Association will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Day on Friday, June 10th. According to a press release from the league, the event will begin at 6 pm with the Zanesville Post 29 Senior Legion Post facing off against the Zanesville Post 29 Junior Legion team at 7 pm at Gant Municipal Stadium.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Shirley “Skip” M. Clark

Shirley “Skip” M. Clark, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022 at Clay Gardens Place of Zanesville. She was born on September 4, 1937, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Reynold Wilson and Pearl Mahaffey Wilson. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Mandy)...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Guardrail Work on N. Linden Ave

Starting Monday the Muskingum County Engineer’s Office said guardrail work will begin. The Engineer’s Office said traffic will experience delays on North Linden Avenue/North River Road west between Riverside Airport Drive and Fairview Road while the work is taking place. Tagged Guardrail work muskingum county engineer's office. Post...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Old National Road Hosts Interstate Yard Sale

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – This weekend is the start of the 19th Anniversary of the Old National Road Yard Sale. From Illinois to Maryland, throughout Interstate 40, yard sales can be found along the Highway – providing communities an opportunity to find a treasure on the historic route.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Eleanor Lee Harper

Eleanor Lee Harper, 90 of Zanesville died at 10:46 A.M. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Clay Gardens Place. She was born on Friday, July 17, 1931 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of William Sherman Downey and Geneve Daffna Starett Downey. Eleanor was a member of Christian Fellowship Church, Nashport...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Dog Park closing for a day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The City of Zanesville Parks Department will be applying a pesticide on the weeds at the dog park at Riverside Park. The dog park will be closed on Thursday, June 9th, at 8:00 a.m. for 24 hours. The park will reopen on June 10th, at 8:00 a.m. No dogs...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident on SR 666

The State Highway Patrol released information into a fatal crash in Muskingum County. Lt. Pasqualetti said the crash occurred around 4:50pm Saturday on State Route 666. The Patrol said that 60-year-old Jeffrey King of Dresden was traveling south in a 1998 BMW Convertible, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

MCLS Begins Summer Reading Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is constantly reaching out to the community by offering programs and events that encourage literacy through having fun. MCLS Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell and Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw explain the Summer Reading Program along with some of the events that coincide with it.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Newark Kiwanis Celebrates Success of Returning Strawberry Festival

NEWARK, OH – After three days of strawberry-filled fun, the Newark Kiwanis Strawberry Festival wraps up Sunday evening. The festival took place in downtown Newark, Ohio, and drew in hundreds of visitors for rides, fireworks, themed food, and even a pageant. Abbey Border, Chairperson of the Strawberry Queen pageant...
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Clyde Edsel “Eddie” Dunn

Clyde Edsel “Eddie” Dunn, 95, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones, following an extended illness. He was born February 10, 1927, in Zanesville to the late Earl and Ethel Needs Dunn. He retired as a Regional Truck Driver from Grief Brothers in 1993. Eddie was a member of Norval Park Church of Christ, the American Legion Post #29 and VFW Post #1058. He served our country and protected our freedom by serving in the United States Navy (March 24, 1944-May 7,1946) during World War II and the United States Army (November 8,1946-April 7, 1948) War. He enjoyed holidays with family, taking car rides, tinkering around in the garage, taking care of his yard, watching his girls’ softball and loved flying the American Flag.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIZ

Tee It Up Fore Autism

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Today the National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio held their annual ‘Tee It Up Fore Autism’ golfing fundraiser to raise funds for families affected by the disorder. National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio President Shannon Coconis explains the purpose of the event and why it is relevant.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Noble Co. Man Arrested

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office released information into a Thursday drug bust. 48-year-old Thomas Bates of Caldwell is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. He was arraigned Friday and his bond was set by Judge Jennifer Arnold at $75,000. The sheriff’s office said that Bates was pulled over on T-Ridge...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Just How Much Does The Green New Deal Cost?

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new first is taking place in Muskingum County as motorists are experiencing five dollar a gallon gas prices. With gasoline prices reaching an all time high, and then climbing another thirty cents in one day, many motorists are upset at the government and its lack of addressing the issue. Muskingum County Resident Russ Coen explained how high gas prices are affecting his family.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

