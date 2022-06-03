WHIZ Sports 6-2: Heath Softball Falls in Final Four; Newark Catholic Baseball Advances Past Lucasville Valley

Larry A. Elliott, 88, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at New Lexington Care and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. He was born in Roseville to the late Dorothy Harper and Charles Elliott on January 20, 1934. Larry was raised by his grandparents, Charles and Anna Harper and spent most of his life as a truck driver, retiring from Burnham Foundry. He is survived by his children, Pam (Tim) Snow of Virginia, Craig (Lori) Elliott of Zanesville and Bob (Patty) Elliott of Crooksville; grandchildren, Angie (Brian) Watts, Lisa (Rick) Fulkerson, Tyler (Courtney) Dixon, Michelle (Rick) Danison, Carrie Elliott, Sean (Kinsey) Elliott; great grandchildren, Mariah (Luke) Hahn, Nick (Maddy) Watts, Hannah Fulkerson, Miley Fulkerson, Kynnlee Danison, Coy Danison, Rylie Brock, Reese Elliott, Oaklan Dixon, Colsen Dixon; step grandson, Owen Robison; step great granddaughter, Bristol Bates; brother, Gene (Twila) Dalrymple ; Sister, Linda Gorby. He was preceded by his wife, Judith Kay Morgan, who passed away February 23, 1986; parents; grandparents and brother-in-law, John Gorby. Private family services will be led by Pastor Marc Caton, with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville. Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, is caring for the Elliott family. You can leave a condolence and sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO