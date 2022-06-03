ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read About the First Interchain NFT Transfer Between 4 Blockchains

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRISnet is a long-time supporter of the Cosmos ecosystem. We were founded in 2016 and have made major contributions to the Cosmos tech stack, launching our mainnet in 2019 at the same time as the Cosmos Hub. In Q4 2020, Bianjie, the team behind IRISnet received funds from the...

#Nft#Blockchains#Global Trade#Web3 Technology#First Interchain#Irisnet#Irita#Chinese#Bsn Opb Lrb#Glorious Treasures#Wenchang#Ibc
