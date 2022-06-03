Read About the First Interchain NFT Transfer Between 4 Blockchains

In April 2021, Cosmos hit a historic milestone by launching the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), the Cosmos standard for blockchain interoperability. IBC enables independent blockchains to connect, transact, exchange tokens and other data, scale, and thrive in an interconnected network. In just eight months, we have witnessed the growth of a robust new economy. 25 chains have officially joined the #IBCGang — and many more are on their way! The Internet of Blockchains is growing fast thanks to IBC. To date, we’ve seen a massive 5.8 million IBC transactions occur and major traction among Cosmos DeFi applications. The ecosystem of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), including Osmosis, Sifchain, the Gravity DEX protocol, and others, is expanding fast, making previously hard-to-discover tokens available and enabling transfers, swaps, and pooling of IBC tokens, among other activities.

