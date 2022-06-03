fs qB 36 stretches for the put out.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser softball entered the 2022 season with big aspirations, which included, at the pinnacle, reaching the West Virginia Class AA state tournament in South Charleston. While they didn’t quite get there, falling short of beating Oak Glen in the regional tournament, the list of accomplishments from this ultra-successful season is long.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — As a teacher, coach, and family man, Keyser’s Mike Staggers influences lives everyday in each of those roles. With his recent involvement and success in power lifting competitions, Staggers is now increasing that sphere of influence, encouraging those in his charge to follow their passions, and even to step out of their comfort zones.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion’s Cole Malnick has been named the Big 10 Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches, while Bridgeport’s duo of Ben McDougal and Robert Shields earned Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year honors. The conference first...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At the conclusion of his junior season of track and field at Bridgeport High School, Andrew Ferber realized something. He competed in the 100 and 200 dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that spring, but knew it would be several months before the next track season began.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) — Peyton Slider just wrapped up a highly successful academic and athletic career at Frankfort High School. Graduating with high academic honors, Slider finished in the top 10 in a very accomplished class of 2022. Peyton’s academic success mirrored his All-State performances as a...
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis West Virginia-Ohio All-Star Football Classic resumed Friday night at Bill Hanlin Stadium in St. Marys. It marked the first contest since 2019 due to COVID-19. And when it returned, Ohio picked right back up where it had left...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American Legion baseball is back for another busy summer around the state of West Virginia and beyond. And the 2022 edition of Parkersburg’s Post 15 squad will again include outstanding talent from Jackson County. Manager Mike Goodwin’s 16-player roster features players from both...
KINGWOOD — Preston Knight sophomore Mason Chaney was recently named to the 2022 Big 10 baseball All-Conference second-team. The all-conference teams were released over the weekend. Chaney was Preston’s only selection. The Big 10 baseball Pitcher of the Year award was given to Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal. North Marion’s...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wetzel, Preston, Barbour, Gilmer, and Braxton counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. • Community...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elwood Clay Toll, 90, of the Francis Mine Community, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 13, 1931, to the late Joseph Toll “Fransis” and Hazel Selby. Elwood is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Toll,...
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Underwood, 41, of Clarksburg, departed this life on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born on October 31, 1980, at Wooster, OH, a son of Donald Underwood, of Salem, and Rebecca Carpenter, of Salem. Also surviving are...
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College and West Virginia MetroNews recently launched the 15th annual West Virginia Scholar Program to award a full, four-year scholarship including tuition, room and board and fees at WVWC to one current Mountain State junior. The package is valued at more than $160,000.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The transfer portal contains far more than just football and basketball players. Student-athletes in all other college sports also utilize the portal as a way to move from one school to another. To obtain the one-time exception to be immediately eligible in a fall...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County claimed its first sectional softball title in eight years. A big reason why was the play of Josalyn Lipscomb, who earned Class A first-team all-state honors from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lipscomb batted .486 with 12 doubles, five triples, eight...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Representatives of Big 12 schools, both current and future, wrapped up their first in-person meetings in three years earlier this week. A handful of encouraging announcements emanated from the conclave, but the specter of reduced future revenues (or a growth that doesn’t match that of some other Power 5 conferences) remains a worry.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fact: West Virginia’s men’s basketball team next season returns players who provided only 7.2% of the minutes played last year, which ranks the fewest among Power 5 conference teams. Question: Is that really a bad thing?. Think about it. This was a...
My riddle for you this week is: Why do they put bells around a cow’s neck?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served and if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. A reservation is required. Also, if you are eating lunch at the Center, inform Teresa the day before.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fredrick Arthur “Fred” Hardman, 93, of Salem, WV, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 2, 1929, a son of the late Arthur Alexander and Nancy Blanche Linville Hardman.
