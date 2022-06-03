ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How to Add Contact Recommendations to VK Messenger

hackernoon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI conducted a lot of interesting and effective experiments. Some of them increased our metrics significantly, some of them less. I left the company several days ago, but I want to share something interesting. Today I will tell you how I managed to increase the user engagement of VK...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Decentralized Social Media and the Future of Content Creation

Decentralized social media is where users have control over their data, and can choose to share or keep it private. This is in stark contrast to centralized social media platforms like Facebook, which owns all user data and can do whatever it wants with it. The prospect of decentralized social media, where creators have more control and a share of the profits, is incredibly exciting. Pearl S. Buck: The future of social media and the future of content creation is exciting for content creators such as myself.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How To Shorten URLs: Java and Spring Step-By-Step Guide

Implementing a URL shortening service is not a complex task, and it is often part of system design interviews. In this post, I will try to explain the process of implementing the service. A URL shortener is a service that is used to create short links from very long URLs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Five Steps to Take After Making a Mistake as a Developer

If you are a developer, it’s inevitable. You’re going to make a mistake throughout your career. The tech industry is fast-paced, and a lot depends on the smallest of details. So, when you make that mistake, how do you effectively handle it, and minimize the damage caused?. In...
GOOGLE
hackernoon.com

How To Spot Influencer Fraud

Fake influencers do exist. This is a fact you can't deny. Did you know that. Following the removal of Instagram's feature that shows how many likes a post has received, influencer fraud dropped for a while. With engagement being a primary indicator for success in influencer marketing, fraudsters have found ways to circumvent this. They know that software will be used by marketers to find account engagement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Applications#Android#Messengers
Hackernoon

Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange

This week marks the second anniversary of KickEX – a licensed exchange with minimal fees, a referral program, and a cool team. Anti Danilevski, the exchange's CEO and founder, talks about what has already been done, how it came to be, and what is planned for the future. He says: "Partnership, openness and a willingness to listen should be the top priority everywhere. That includes families, business, and even the government. My dream is for there to be a full-fledged exchange for the free exchange of cryptocurrency flow of funds"
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Top 5 Effective Product Positioning Strategies

Have you ever come across any text on product positioning or the name April Dunford and wondered what it means and why you should research more about it?. You are not alone and thanks to the Product Marketing Alliance Sub-Saharan Africa Scholar program in 2020. I was lucky enough to learn product positioning from the best in the industry and I will like to share my findings with you.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Why does Market Cap Matter for Public SaaS Companies?

Decentralized social media is where users have control over their data, and can choose to share or keep it private. This is in stark contrast to centralized social media platforms like Facebook, which owns all user data and can do whatever it wants with it. The prospect of decentralized social media, where creators have more control and a share of the profits, is incredibly exciting. Pearl S. Buck: The future of social media and the future of content creation is exciting for content creators such as myself.
STOCKS
hackernoon.com

Businesses Have Messy Emails: The Relationship between Security and Sales

Let's face it - email sucks. But they are still an important part of business development. This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel and has been edited for readability. Businesses have Messy Emails [pt 2]. Jumping to sales teams. Security, sensitive information sharing, automation, tracking,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
hackernoon.com

KW-726: A Poem

“2029 feels like a pivotal year. I'd be surprised if we don't have AGI by then.” I tried to convince cryptographic machines when we first heard some decoded encrypted insights— From the very first minute in mind, to that which quadrupled the quiet quarter, not as recently in minimum doubt, with that debt of realised sales driven by dividend registers; like sealed lid commodities on the circuitry rise. A rise in the second net effect with opening economies intent for more magnetic clarity from closed demands cascading down the surplus superseded by optimum costs— The rise of an external card like the market's rugged housing in all transparent operational efficiencies now detracted from the web's whisper. The larger unit behind financial frames; bottom's teletype names created to slow down the intelligent workspace. Nobody listened. I told them behind operating pedigrees channeled in large sites unregulated; so we thought— We caught a futile bunch of the branch application in bulk-like feed rates widely used from the millionth starting point. Nobody listened. Some had created a million explanations of the meaning of síngulate cortex and symbiotic limbic systems in design, software, in ideas of the use of these interfaces. They must be the key to the meaning of the artificial. So we thought— But as they start to notify such subjects in electro sleep, our interests; soon rotor's sub-set units, we heard three decrypted mechanical moves from station to station to square before solid-state changes in micro tasks— Yes, the last request for interest emanations transmitting R0-0612 coin database processors for years. For years. Hopefully to those who knew living hosts!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter V.

Ideas received both by seeing and touching. The ideas we get by more than one sense are, of SPACE or EXTENSION, FIGURE, REST, and MOTION. For these make perceivable impressions, both on the eyes and touch; and we can receive and convey into our minds the ideas of the extension, figure, motion, and rest of bodies, both by seeing and feeling. But having occasion to speak more at large of these in another place, I here only enumerate them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

9 Must-Have Tools to Boost Conversions for 2022

Google Analytics is a free tool offered by Google that provides insights into how visitors interact with your website. It can help you track goals, such as how many people visit your site and make a purchase, and it also provides detailed information about where your traffic is coming from. An opt-in popup form is a critical way to increase conversions by getting visitors to sign up for your email list. Giveaway Campaign Plugins are a must-have tool to use to generate leads and increase conversions.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

3 Surprising Benefits of Biotin Gummies

From Cleopatra in 69 B.C. to Kendall Jenner in 2022 A.D., beauty has since time immemorial captured human attention. However, its standards have changed drastically over time. While earlier, it was all about giving an hourglass body a cosmetic makeover, today, more and more individuals are gravitating toward healthier bodies that glow from the inside out.
SKIN CARE
hackernoon.com

State of the Noonion: A New Era For Brands and Writers

This is a redactedversion of the HackerNoon shareholders' newsletter by CEO David Smooke and COO Linh Smooke sent to 1.3k shareholders. We’ve reached historical milestones of serving 1k+ customers, publishing 30k+ contributing writers and welcoming 200M+ visitors to date. 2022 YTD Revenue is at over $500K (real amount redacted) - that’s a 77% growth rate YoY, and revenue over the last 12 months is over $1M (real amount redacted). For the first time in 3 years, a “new” inventory, Writing Contests, surpassed “traditional” inventories (Top Nav Billboard, Ad-by-tag, ) as our #1 revenue source! Since Writing Contests launched in 2021, they have generated over $1k in revenue and resulted in publishing 2k+ stories. It’s a win for readers, a win for sponsors, and a win for contributing writers! We’ve also shipped a ton of software: notably, web3 login, NFTs for Noonies winners, a new store for brands (in QA now), a native commenting system, a notification center for readers and writers alike, and lots of market-insight pages like the Trending Tech Company Brief. Our next big pushes are: Slogging in the Slack App, Coin Price Pages, a lot more traffic via emails (automated emails, editor-written emails, and newsletter distribution for the verified contributing writing), and even more web3 integrations.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Write Great Unit Tests by Writing Unit Tests that Fail

Around one year ago, I came across this LinkedIn post by Craig Livings who posted this controversial statement:. Any test that has never failed adds no value #tdd #agile. What it means is any test that has never failed has no value, and therefore, can be deleted. In order for any test to add value, it must have failed at least once.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

How Microsoft Tipped My Linux Love Over the 'Edge'

Once upon a time, you couldn’t find a single machine in my home that wasn’t running on Linux. A handful of laptops and one or two desktops came in and went out, but Linux stayed for more than ten years. If my fridge could run on Linux, I would’ve installed it. And then, Edge entered through the Windows, and showed Linux the door (for good?!).
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Software Testing as a Job to Enter the Tech Space

Software testing is a tech job that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves. It’s critical to keep customers happy while the product they are using is actively developed; nobody would be pleased with new features if each release breaks something else in the software. Marcin Wosinek.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

GitHub vs GitLab: Which One Is Better for You in 2022

Red wine vs white, CD vs vinyl, GitLab vs GitHub; some choices just seem impossible. As two of the most widely used cloud-based git repositories, GitLab and GitHub seem frustratingly similar on the surface, making the choice between them difficult to navigate. After Microsoft bought GitHub in 2018 for a...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Amazon is More than Just the King of eCommerce

It's billionaire galore here at HackerNoon as the top spots in this week's Tech Company Overview were dominated by megacorporations™. At this point, we're convinced that the rankings are just a pissing contest between billionaires to see who gets to be #1 (I mean, who wouldn't want to be on the top of Hackernoon's Tech Company Overview list, amirite guys. Uh.. guys??).
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Using Qt: 10 Famous and Successful Cases

Qt is a mature toolset that allows developers to create sleek and look-and-feel user interfaces, mobile, and web applications as well as software for embedded systems. Qt earned trust among developers and customers due to its all-in-one and open-source nature. It is used by a large number of popular applications and famous organizations. Let’s explore 10 successful cases of using the use of the. use of. the. toolset. In a nutshell, building a. cross-platform application for your business can help you write your own success story,. optimize this process, save your time and reduce your budget.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

What's the Difference Between MLOps and AIOps

MLOps and AIOps are two similar-sounding terms that are used to refer to vastly different disciplines within the industry today. Ever since the introduction of these terms a few years ago, zeitgeist interest in them has surged, as this Google Trends chart shows. And yet, except for a handful of...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy