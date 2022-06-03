ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

GCU offering new program to address electrician shortage

By Whitney Clark
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University is partnering with Tempe-based Rosendin Electric and Maricopa County on a program that will make it easier for high school graduates to become electricians. The pre-apprenticeship pathway will be offered at GCU beginning this fall. The university says thanks to grant funding,...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

Related
texasmetronews.com

THIRD GRADE ARIZONA ELEMENTARY STUDENTS AWARDED FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIPS TO COLLEGE

Students at Bernard Black Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona thought they were arriving for a regular school assembly. That’s when they received the surprise of a lifetime, school officials announcing that all 63 third grade students would be awarded full-ride scholarships to college. The scholarships are courtesy of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Kyrene board OKs new calendar approach for 2023-24 school year

Kyrene students will have longer fall and spring breaks and a slightly shorter summer vacation beginning with the 2023-24 school year after the Governing Board last week unanimously adopted a new calendar that already is in place in three East Valley school districts, including two of the state’s largest.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Education
Tempe, AZ
Education
City
Tempe, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix program trains community on sustainable food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sustainable Cooperative Food Business Training Program teaches people how to start their own garden, providing help and advice on how to successfully grow native plants that thrive in a desert environment. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative Food Business Training Program, free of charge to city residents this summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricians#College#Grand Canyon University#Rosendin Electric
azbigmedia.com

Legal icon Daniel F. Cracchiolo dies at 93

With much sadness, the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo announced the passing of Daniel F. Cracchiolo on June 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Dan was a law legend and iconic leader in the state of Arizona in a career that spanned more than six decades. Graduating with his J.D. from the University of Arizona Law School in 1952 Dan began his law career as the Pinal County Deputy Attorney. Subsequently, he entered private practice and became one of the most formidable litigators in Arizona. In 1970 he and his close friend and partner Frank Haze Burch formed the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo. As the firm grew to its present size of more than 40 attorneys, it became known as one of the most prestigious in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Telecommunications Company To Add 1,500 Jobs in Arizona

Viasat, a satellite telecommunications company based in California, is expanding in Tempe and will develop over 300,000 square feet of space at the ASU Research Park, where it plans to grow its headcount by about 1,500 employees. The company already has a presence at the ASU Research Park, near Loop...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
AZFamily

Is $1 million enough to retire in Arizona?

AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. Temps to increase throughout the week. Updated: 15 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher coming June 13

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years. Only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. This season on True Crime Arizona presents: Finding Robert Fisher, host Briana Whitney and photojournalist Serjio Hernandez get exclusive access to the evidence file and crime scene photos, uncover new theories from people involved who haven’t revealed details before, and take their own investigation underground and across the globe as they search for Robert Fisher and the clues that may lead to him.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 credit unions for 2021

Here are the Top 10 credit unions in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

As Arizona's wildfire season worsens, experts offer prevention tips

PHOENIX - Wildfires have burned up hundreds of acres so far this year in Arizona, and experts say it's only getting worse. Experts say they are now a concern year-round, and they’re asking people to take precautions. Mark Wiles, wildfire prevention and education specialist, says he's been dealing with...
ARIZONA STATE
InMaricopa

Arizona home appreciates 89% in 3 years

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa, Arizona from April 10-May 9 was a five-bedroom at 44314 W. Yucca Lane that sold April 29 for $595,000. The price for the home, which had since had its kitchen remodeled, is 89% more than its previously sale of $314,000 on May 30, 2019.
MARICOPA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what the City of Phoenix Stage 1 Water Alert means

Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation​ on Wednesday, June 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy