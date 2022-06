GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The increase in humidity Tuesday may result in a few isolated showers but nothing widespread or long-lived is expected. The heat and humidity will continue to climb and rain chances bump up for the second half of Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain is expected then for much of Eastern Carolina. A few additional showers will roll through on Thursday and Friday so keep your umbrella handy for the rest of the week.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO