Here are the conflicting reports from the Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — After 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, there have been conflicting reports on details and the sequence of events that occurred that day.

Here is the latest information we have on claims initially made by law enforcement personnel that were later corrected or clarified.

May 25 claim: A Uvalde CISD officer tried to stop the shooter

On May 25, Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said a Uvalde CISD police officer was the first person to engage the shooter before he made his way into Robb Elementary.

“The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement officials did what they do. They showed incredible courage running toward gunfire trying to save lives,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 25.

May 26 correction: No officers attempted to stop the shooter

In a follow-up conference May 26, Texas DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon corrected McCraw’s statement and said the shooter walked into Robb Elementary without being approached by any Uvalde CISD officers.

On May 27, Gov. Greg Abbott said he was “livid” over misinformation received on the sequence of events that transpired leading up to and during the mass school shooting.

“Short answer. Yes, I was misled. I am livid about what happened,” Abbott said. “I was on this very stage, and I was telling the public what had been told to me. I wrote down hand notes in detail what everybody in that room told me. The information I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate, and I’m absolutely livid about that. My expectation is that the law enforcement leaders that are leading the investigation… they get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty.”

May 27 timeline change: Officers didn’t breach Robb Elementary for over an hour

After DPS officials confirmed no Uvalde CISD officers attempted to engage the shooter outside Robb Elementary, they provided a look into the updated timeline of events. As learned during the update, no attempts were made to breach the classroom the shooter was in for around an hour, due to officials’ beliefs the incident had turned from an active shooting into a barricaded subject call.

“The on-scene commander considered it a barricaded subject and that there was time, and there were no more children at risk,” McCraw said May 27. “Obviously based upon the information we have, there were children in that classroom that were at risk, and it was in fact still an active shooter situation and not a barricaded subject.”

The timeline of events, as of May 27, is as follows:

11:00 a.m.: Gunman shoots his grandmother

11:28 a.m.: Gunman crashes vehicle in front of Robb Elementary

11:31 a.m.: Gunman begins firing shots outside of the school

11:33 a.m.: Gunman enters Robb Elementary and begins firing into classrooms

11:53 a.m.: As many as 19 law enforcement officers gathered in a hallway outside of the classroom

12:15 p.m.: Tactical team members arrived with shields

12:43 p.m.: 911 call placed from a student inside of the classroom

12:47 p.m.: 911 call placed from a student inside of the classroom

12:50 p.m.: Law enforcement officers breach the classroom and kill the gunman

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision. It was a wrong decision, period. There’s no excuse for that. But again, I wasn’t there, but I’m just telling you from what we know, we believe there should’ve been an entry as soon as you can,” McCraw said May 27.

May 27 claim: A teacher left a door to Robb Elementary propped open

During a DPS news conference May 27, McCraw said the gunman entered the elementary school at 11:33 a.m. after he began firing shots outside of the school at 11:31 a.m. During that presser, McCraw said a teacher had propped open the door before the shooter came into the school.

May 31 correction: The propped open door had been closed before the shooter reached Robb Elementary

In an interview with NewsNation May 30, the teacher — who is not being identified for her safety — told the network she “opened the door, kicked the rock, and then locked [the door].”

Later on May 31, investigators backtracked on their previous statement and said the teacher had propped the door open, but removed the rock and closed the door as the shooter approached. However, DPS officials said the door did not lock.

In response to conflicting accounts developing from the shooting, the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas endorsed an independent investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

There has been a great deal of false and misleading information in the aftermath of this tragedy. Some of the information came from the very highest levels of government and law enforcement. Sources that Texans once saw as iron-clad and completely reliable have now been proven false. This false information has exacerbated ill-informed speculation which has, in turn, created a hotbed of unreliability when it comes to finding the truth. The truth we all can trust. For this reason, we believe that a strong, independent investigation by the U. S. Department of Justice with assistance from the FBI will discover what really happened, thus helping agencies everywhere to understand how best to stop a similar compounded tragedy from happening again. CLEAT statement on police response to Uvalde shooting

