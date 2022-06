If you can't sleep, you may as well snack! Whether you're nibbling on something sweet just before bed or your never-ending to-do list is keeping you from counting sheep, these 15 sweet and savory snacks will give you something delicious to dream about. There are protein-packed options like trail mix, quick hummus, and a crispy blend of lentils and pepitas. Plus, three-ingredient peanut butter cookies, made with peanut butter, fruit jam, and eggs which totally count as a protein-packed snack IMO.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO