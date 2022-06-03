ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

Escaped murderer linked to 5 more deaths, Texas officials say

By Billy Gates, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERvbO_0fz0Y19800

LEON COUNTY, Texas ( KXAN ) — An escaped murderer is now connected with the deaths of two adults and three children in Leon County, Texas, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Thursday.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was serving a life sentence for capital murder when he escaped a prison transport bus May 12 between Gatesville and Huntsville, and authorities believe Lopez was involved in the deaths of those five people.

The TDCJ said it believes Lopez is driving a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Texas license plate DPV4520. TDCJ said it was missing from the home where the people were found dead.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9YMk_0fz0Y19800
    Authorities believe Gonzalo Lopez stole this pickup, a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, from a home where five people were found dead in Leon County, Texas on Thursday. It has Texas license plate DPV4520. (Photo courtesy of TDCJ)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09w8JF_0fz0Y19800
    Gonzalo Lopez (Photo courtesy of TDCJ)
TDCJ said while they were investigating leads in the area, “law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who became concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative.” That tip led authorities to the home where they discovered the bodies, TDCJ said.

Lopez was on a transport bus with 15 other inmates and two guards when he stabbed one of the guards. He drove the bus a short distance before he fled on foot, and authorities have been looking for him since. Law enforcement rode horseback and used train dogs to search for him in Leon County about two weeks ago.

“We will not rest until Lopez is caught,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier on May 15.

Lopez has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Comments / 0

Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Faces up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine After Pleading Guilty to Heroin and Cocaine Charges in Louisiana

Houston Man Faces up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine After Pleading Guilty to Heroin and Cocaine Charges in Louisiana. Louisiana – Alejandro Munoz, age 41, a resident of Houston, Texas, pled guilty on June 2, 2022, in a federal court in Louisiana before U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon to a one-count indictment that charged him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HOUSTON, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Indicted And Arrested On An Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

A Brazos County grand jury has indicted and a Bryan man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge from a drunk driving crash in Bryan last October. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 29 year old Kentavion Lewis had a blood alcohol level of .118 after the car he was driving struck a telephone pole on Villa Maria a block west of Texas.
BRYAN, TX
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

