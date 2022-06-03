ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Business leaders gather at Montana economic summit in Bozeman

By Emma Wulfhorst
NBCMontana
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN, Mont. — Hundreds of business leaders from across the country and state gathered in Bozeman Thursday for the Montana On the Rise Economic Summit. Multiple companies announced plans to build facilities and offices in the state, most notably Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. “The demand for...

nbcmontana.com

explorebigsky.com

Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus.
BOZEMAN, MT
Flathead Beacon

Above Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana this Summer

As the Flathead Valley’s cool spring continues into June, water supply specialists with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are forecasting above normal streamflows in northwest Montana as spring runoff continues. Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, says the west side of the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

State broadens eligibility for Montanans seeking rental assistance

MISSOULA, Mont. — The state's emergency rental assistance program is expanding eligibility for Montanans. The program is now available to households or individuals who experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families can receive up to $2,200 a month for rent dating back to April 2020. There's also funding...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Zinke among Montana contenders for 2 House seats in primary

HELENA, Mont. — Montana voters are casting ballots in the state's first primary election in three decades with two seats in the U.S. House at stake. Ryan Zinke is running for the second seat added after population growth documented in the 2020 census. He served as a Cabinet member under then-President Donald Trump and is widely considered the de facto incumbent since he twice won elections for the state's then-only House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Great Falls history teacher named Montana History Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Eric Chaon, Sophomore teacher at Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Mt. is the winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022. Chosen by a panel of Montana History advocates, Eric is the 33rd winner...
GREAT FALLS, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Corner Crossing With Dollars

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the risk of repeating myself, I’ll repeat myself here. A year ago in April, I wrote about the persistent problem of access to public land in a column about Rep. Cyrus Western’s HB122. This was before corner crossing stepladders and trespassing drones muddied the waters even further.
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

Grizzly euthanized North Fork of Flathead River

KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized a grizzly bear in the North Fork area of the Flathead River after the bear became habituated to people and frequented homes in the area. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
MONTANA STATE
Mountain Journal

Bozeman’s Affordable Housing Crisis Tied To Newcomers And Wall Street

Calling a time out on the boom: two former mayors from one of the fastest-growing small cities in America want temporary moratorium on new housing development. EDITOR'S NOTE: Some members of the Bozeman City Commission and lobbyists for the building industry claim that weakening regulations and allowing aggressive infill in favor of the free market will cure Bozeman's deepening affordable housing crisis. But two former mayors in the op-ed below say it's actually caused by a myriad of factors, including the city's inability to deal with growth at the north end of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, speculative real estate and a planning department that is both overwhelmed and ill-equipped to deal with the unprecedented boom transforming both Bozeman and Gallatin County, Montana. Affordable housing challenges in Bozeman and Big Sky are spilling over into neighboring valleys and they are equally dire in Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho. Steve Kirchhoff, known for being a political progressive, served one term as mayor of Bozeman and was on the city commission from 1999 to 2007. Jeff Krauss, known as a libertarian and conservative, served three terms as Bozeman mayor and was on the commission from 2004 to 2020.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Butte's Wings and Wheels headed to Bert Mooney airport

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte’s second annual Wings and Wheels will be held at Bert Mooney Airport on June 11. On Friday, Miss Montana is scheduled to fly into Butte. Visitors can watch the documentary about the World War II plane at 7 p.m. Saturday, you can see Miss...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

15-90 Search and Rescue hopes to get mill levy support

BOZEMAN, Mont — In Butte, the 15-90 Search and Rescue team is hopeful voters say yes to a mill levy to help fund their organization. Right now, 15-90 Search and Rescue says they work with about $7,000 a year. The organization says if the levy passes the number would increase to around $72,000.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. voters will decide on 2 local-option marijuana sales taxes

BOZEMAN, Mont — In Gallatin County, voters will decide on two local-option marijuana sales taxes on the primary election ballot. Voters will consider adding a 3% local-option sales tax on all recreational marijuana products and a 3% local-option sales tax on all medical marijuana products. The state already imposes...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Workforce shortages remain a thorn in the side of the Montana State Prison

Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. The Montana State Prison is like a city within itself, and just like in the outside world, workforce struggles have impeded the prison’s ability to run smoothly. From educators to correctional officers to nursing staff, the prison is struggling to fill positions, a...
MONTANA STATE
basinnow.com

Wyoming State Historical Society Features Story Of Coxey’s Army In Green River

The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY
yourbigsky.com

2 Montana cities listed in study of best places to raise families

Billings and Missoula are among some of the best and worst places to raise families, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study was conducted by comparing 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities, in the United States. The study used five categories to rank each city: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, housing and living affordability, and socio-economics.
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Locals Say These Two Montana Restaurants Are More Expensive

If you want to break the bank when it comes to dinner, these places are within an hour of Bozeman. A few days ago, we did a post about the Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana, and according to the list, it was The TEN in Billings, Montana. The TEN is known for its beautifully cooked steaks, enhancements, and professional atmosphere.
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,501 Cases, 23 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 278,993 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,501 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,815 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,482,070 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,714...
MISSOULA, MT

