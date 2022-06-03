ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MT

New aviation museum in the Bitterroot looking for historical material

By Laurel Staples
NBCMontana
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Mountain Flying is looking for historical material for its new museum in Stevensville. When finished, it will be the...

nbcmontana.com

Alt 101.5

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Check Out the Fabulous Photos of Missoula Pride Parade 2022

As per usual for June in Missoula, the weather did not want to cooperate this past weekend. That was not going to stop the 2022 Pride Parade from taking place. This past Saturday, Higgins st and downtown Missoula was filled with bright rainbow colors. Hundreds of people took their chances with the possibility of rain and lined the streets to celebrate Missoula Pride.
MISSOULA, MT
livelytimes.com

Montana Professional Artists Association Art Show

Montana Professional Artists Association’s 17th annual Art Show and Sale brightens the Bitterroot River Inn in Hamilton June 10-12 with works by 18 signature members of the organization. The association, which originated in 1993, has shown in the Bitterroot River Inn since 2004. “The COVID pandemic in 2020 found...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Butte's Wings and Wheels headed to Bert Mooney airport

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte’s second annual Wings and Wheels will be held at Bert Mooney Airport on June 11. On Friday, Miss Montana is scheduled to fly into Butte. Visitors can watch the documentary about the World War II plane at 7 p.m. Saturday, you can see Miss...
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Solomon Levy – an advocate, ally for Timber Butte Indians

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Ranger District volunteers make a difference on National Trails Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Ranger District of Custer Gallatin National Forest is thanking volunteers who participated in National Trails Day on Saturday. Truman Gulch is improved and cleaned, and new corrals are up at the Buffalo Horn Trailhead. The Gallatin Valley Backcountry Horsemen and other organizations spearheaded this...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Planning underway for 4th of July celebration at Fort Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will celebrate its 46th annual Fourth at the Fort celebration this Independence Day. The event features food trucks, antique engine displays, miniature ponies and more. The Historical Museum released the following details:. Join the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula for...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bob's Sew & Vac's 'Friendly Swede' retiring after 43 years

Bob's Sew & Vac Center in Missoula has sold and serviced sewing machines and vacuums in Missoula since 1979. But come June 30th, its owner will finish liquidating his merchandise. Known for his homespun radio ads as 'The Friendly Swede,' Bob Snodgrass is retiring after 43 years. The main floor...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula celebrates Pride month festivities with parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — The month of June is known as Pride Month. The Western Montana Community Center kicked off the Missoula's celebrations with a Pride Parade Saturday morning. People took to the streets from the X's on South Higgins and went to Main Street to show support to the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Scattered showers today across western Montana

FLOOD ADVISORY until 6PM Tuesday for Ravalli County along the Bitterroot River, especially near Bell Crossing and Victor. Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. Scattered showers/thundershowers are expected today across western Montana. Showers will continue to produce brief heavy rain at times, mainly through sunset. A few isolated showers will linger tonight.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bitterroot River flooding forces closure of fishing access sites

LOLO, Mont. — Officials are monitoring river levels as mountain runoff continues to flow into them. One river in particular is already seeing some flood activity. Officials say they are monitoring flooding along the Bitterroot River, which is affecting some fishing access sites. “It's the spring runoff high water,”...
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

15-90 Search and Rescue hopes to get mill levy support

BOZEMAN, Mont — In Butte, the 15-90 Search and Rescue team is hopeful voters say yes to a mill levy to help fund their organization. Right now, 15-90 Search and Rescue says they work with about $7,000 a year. The organization says if the levy passes the number would increase to around $72,000.
BUTTE, MT
1240 KLYQ

June Montana Mountain Snow Levels Are High

We had heard from Bitterroot Trout unlimited that the snowpack level was high, but we didn't realize how high. We had been noticing that the Bitterroot River was finally getting up to flood stage in the valley. That was another indicator that there was more snow in the mountains that some of us expected. In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Victor on the Bitterroot River showed a predicted water level peak of slightly above the 11-foot flood stage by June 6 or 7.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Oversight leaves race off ballot in Missoula Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County elections officials tell us a race is missing from ballots in the Lewis and Clark 90 West precinct. Nick Taber and Mike Hopkins are facing off for precinct committee man for the county Republican Central Committee. A voter pointed out Monday that their race...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Aging Services levy aims to address growing need

For Missoula Aging Services, Tuesday is the culmination of a long campaign aimed at supporting their mill levy on the ballot. MAS went through an extensive in-person and virtual campaign to build support for the levy. If approved, it raises property taxes $3.69 per $100,000 taxable value and would increase...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Institute on Ecosystems at MSU to invest $1 million in research

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Institute on Ecosystems at Montana State University will invest $1 million toward addressing critical environmental science and management issues. The investment was a gift from Philip Morris USA and funding from the university's research office. The funding will be invested over the next three years...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT

