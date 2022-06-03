New aviation museum in the Bitterroot looking for historical material

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO