OKLAHOMA CITY – Gross Receipts to the Treasury in May reflect the dampening effect of inflation on the Oklahoma economy, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced today. May gross receipts of $1.3 billion are up 5 percent from a year ago, the slowest rate of growth in 10 months. The current annual inflation rate is 8.3 percent. Energy prices are up 30.3 percent over the year and food costs are up 9.4 percent, the largest increase since April 1981.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO