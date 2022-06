Lumberton Police Department Sgt. Chad Ainsworth was injured and is recovering at home with his K9 partner Leroy, who is okay, according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins, after the other driver collided with Ainsworth at about 10:30 p.m. Friday while he was on patrol with his K9 partner Leroy. The impact knocked the Lumberton unit off the road and left it heavily damaged.

LUMBERTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO