Texas State

East Texas politicians respond to President Biden’s address to gun violence

By Katie Pratt
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TEXAS ( KETK ) — One week after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at a Texas school and one day after four were shot and killed at an Oklahoma hospital, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on gun violence Thursday evening.

Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert spoke during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun control legislation.

Uvalde school shooting: How to help victims and families

“Democrats control the cities with the worst murder rates,” said Louie Gohmert. “That’s right. Your ideas have been shown to get people killed.”

Jerry Smith is the Democratic Chairman for Marion County.

“What do we value more? The ownership of a gun, or the life of our children?” asked Jerry Smith.

Some Americans are calling for gun reform after the recent rise in mass shootings, while others say that guns are not to blame.

David Stein is the Republican Chairman for Smith County.

“The problem is all we’re focusing on is the gun,” said David Stein. “We’re not focusing on the process. You know, there have been murders committed since before guns went into existence. So people will find a way to do harm and to do mass harm.”

Tulsa , Oklahoma, is the most recent target of mass shootings, following Uvalde , Texas, and Buffalo , New York.

“Yes, there was a heinous crime that happened,” said Stein. “This was a mentally unstable individual. Where all kinds of problems existed, but nobody did anything about it and there lies another problem.”

Gun laws have always been a hot-button topic among politicians, but after the increasing number of massacres, Democrats are looking for ways to make changes.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and if we can’t ban assault rifles, we need to raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21,” said President Biden.

Smith said that there should be another look taken at what the constitution means by the right to bear arms.

“You know, this is not a well-organized militia we’re talking about anymore. This is actually people who have enough guns to kill all their neighbors, said Smith.

Lawmakers on both sides have been negotiating gun laws since the Uvalde shooting, and some GOP members fear losing their Second Amendment rights.

Tulsa medical office shooting leaves 5 dead, including shooter

“If you cavalierly weaken the Second Amendment, then what’s to stop people from doing it on another one of the amendments, so we’ve got to make sure that we defend that wholeheartedly,” said Stein.

The President and the Democratic party argue that we need stricter gun laws.

“Address the mental health crisis deepening into the trauma of gun violence as a consequence of that violence,” said President Biden.

Although Stein and Smith were opposed on most of their views, both politicians agreed that addressing mental health is important.

In a statement, State Representative Matt Schaefer , who represents Tyler in Austin, wrote to KETK:

“If Biden’s gun control ideas work, why do so many people in Chicago get shot every weekend? Criminals ignore the many laws we already have. My faith is with law-abiding Texans and our Constitutional principles that stand the test of time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Related
KHOU

Why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ignoring calls for special session on gun control

HOUSTON — There is growing sentiment for Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session to take action on gun control. And it's not just coming from Democrats. Hundreds of Republican donors have joined the calls for tougher gun laws in Texas. 250 GOP donors wrote a letter which “endorses the creation of red-flag laws, expanding background checks and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21.“
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas conservatives sign letter supporting gun safety measures

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gun reform efforts in Congress are getting new support from some prominent Texas conservatives.An open letter signed by more than 200 conservatives and self-described "gun enthusiasts" calling for action on gun safety measures has garnered national attention.The letter, placed on a full-page ad in Sunday's Dallas Morning News, endorses red flag laws, expanding background checks, and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21. It also throws support behind Texas Senator John Cornyn, who is leading bipartisan negotiations on gun legislation in Congress.More than half of the people who signed the letter live in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Some Texas GOP donors urge Congress to act on gun control measures

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Major Republican donors, including some that have contributed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaigns, joined other conservative Texans in signing an open letter supporting congressional action to increase gun restrictions in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead last week. The letter, which is expected […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Is the recent gun control debate affecting East Texas firearm sales?

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed lawmakers in a speech on gun legislation, asking lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws, following mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. Topics such as expanding background checks, enacting new "red flag laws" and reinstating a ban on semi-automatic weapons were...
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Texarkana, Texas police discuss gun safety

TEXARKANA, Texas - As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, police are working to keep the community safe by talking about gun safety. Despite recent headlines of deadly shootings across the nation, police say most gun owners in the Texarkana area act responsibly. However, that doesn't mean violence can't...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Former Louisiana Congressman dies Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Congressman John Cooksey died Saturday, according to the Governor's office. He was 80. Former Congressman John Cooksey leaves behind a long legacy of service to our state and nation that will not soon be forgotten. He has helped and inspired countless young people and worked hard to improve life for others. He served his country and his community in every way he could, from the Air Force to Congress to his medical practice as an ophthalmologist. Donna and I offer prayers and condolences to his family and all those he touched.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSAT 12

Some Texas GOP donors urge Congress to act on gun control measures like “red flag” laws, expanded background checks

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Major Republican donors, including some that have contributed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaigns, joined other conservative Texans in signing an open letter supporting congressional action to increase gun restrictions in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead last week.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Feds 'very concerned' about explosion of handgun switches made in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the past six months, federal investigators said they have seen an explosion of handgun switches in North Texas.  When placed on the back of a gun, these small, simple devices can change a handgun into a mini-machine gun.Instead of one bullet fired when the trigger is pulled, these illegal devices allow multiple rounds to be fired by holding down the trigger.  As many as 30 rounds can be fired in two seconds."These things fire faster than what the military is carrying," said Jeffrey Boshek, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives (ATF)...
DALLAS, TX
MySanAntonio

'South Park' writer creates parody campaign websites mocking Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, other Republicans

The site's address may sound like it belongs to Greg Abbott, but none of the words or endorsements found at "governorgregabbott.com" were penned by the Texas politician or his staff. The website's actual owner is Toby Morton, 51, an Oklahoma-based former comedy writer who has previously written for such hit shows as "South Park" and "MADtv." In recent years Morton has begun building a series of campaign-like parody websites mocking Republican leaders like Abbott for their stances on guns, anti-transgender youth legislation and other political stunts Morton considers regressive and dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Abbott Passes The Buck After Mass Shooting

Amid calls for a special session for legislative reforms to address and prevent mass shootings like Uvalde, Gov. Abbott has instead stuck to the same delay tactics he has used in the past that led to a legislative session where gun restrictions were loosened. Abbott’s first response to a call...
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

State of Texas: ‘There’s a sense of urgency’- Gun policy possibilities after the Uvalde mass shooting

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The questions come after every mass shooting. When will it end? How can we keep our families and ourselves safe? What needs to change? Will anything change? History shows mixed results for those calling for gun control legislation. In Texas, the legislative response after mass shootings has led to laws aiming to […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

