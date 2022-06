VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department says it is working to stop crimes before they even take place. Detectives are using a mapping system that shows different types of crimes in the city, where they are happening, and when. It's called the Weekly Analysis for VBPD Engagement & Strategies, or WAVES, crime mapping. Virginia Beach police leaders meet every few weeks to go over their latest data regarding crimes across the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO