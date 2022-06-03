ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

One year later: Fort Wayne remembers Zent family

wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily and friends gathered to remember Sarah, Carter, Ashton and Aubree Zent on...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

WANE-TV

Car slams into sign at West Coliseum motel; driver dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle hit the sign in front of a motel on West Coliseum Boulevard Monday morning. Police and medics were called around 10 a.m. to the Regency Inn at 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd. on a report of a crash. Fort Wayne Police said in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD search pond for missing man in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department conducted a water rescue Saturday morning in the search for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, a man missing from north Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described by police as having short gray hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 lbs and measuring 5’6″. No clothing description was given.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police: One dead in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is dead after crashing into a sign in the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard Monday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) said. FWPD says just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, the driver of a car went off the road...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Ferguson Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County coroner's Office identified the man killed in a bicycle crash in southeast Fort Wayne over Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday, May 28 at 9:51 p.m., deputies with the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the Coroner's Office were called to a deadly crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Ferguson Road between South Anthony Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Recycling won’t be collected in Fort Wayne this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the city of Fort Wayne counts down the final days of its contract with Red River Waste Solutions, the problem with trash collection continues to plague the city. The city said in a news release Monday that garbage collection crews were finishing collections...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Thousands watch 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show at airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne air show has wrapped up for the year, after thousands of people took to the 122nd Fighter Wing to watch. Parachutes, propellers and lots of jet engines filled the skies over Fort Wayne International Airport for an action-packed weekend of the 2022 air show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

What’s with that big boat at the Ramada Inn?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man dead after crash due to medical episode

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say a man died following a crash caused by a medical episode Monday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of W. Coliseum Boulevard at 9:39 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chrysler 300 sedan was going east on Coliseum...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
22 WSBT

South Bend group looking to end gun violence one bullet at a time

People across the country are wearing orange to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend. Connect 2 be the Change is aimed at stopping gun violence in South Bend. The nonprofit called for attention on the issue in a unique way today. Organizers gathered at Potawatomi Park to "take the life out of bullets."
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

UPDATED: One Man Dead Following Monday Morning Motorcycle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead following a motorcycle crash early Monday Morning. Shortly before 7 A.m. Monday, Fort Wayne Police responded to a vehicle collision of a motorcycle and two vehicles at the 2100 block of W. State Blvd. in front of Dana Corporation. When officers arrived, they found an adult male motorcycle driver lying in the road unresponsive.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

INDOT: Union Chapel Road to have lane closures at I-69 overpass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be alternating in Allen County on an overpass above Interstate 69. INDOT says crews will begin bridge maintenance work on Union Chapel Road starting Monday, June 13 on the westbound side. Work expected to last for...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

