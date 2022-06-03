One year later: Fort Wayne remembers Zent family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – People are not usually excited when they see airplanes drop bombs but 9-year-old Miles Keebler is not one of those people. When asked what his favorite part of the Fort Wayne Air Show was, he said, “the bombs going off.”. Miles and his...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle hit the sign in front of a motel on West Coliseum Boulevard Monday morning. Police and medics were called around 10 a.m. to the Regency Inn at 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd. on a report of a crash. Fort Wayne Police said in...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It is time to pull out your lawn mower because if your grass grows above nine inches, Catherine Toppel with Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Compliance says you might have to pay a fine. “A piece of property with tall grass stands out. That’s the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department conducted a water rescue Saturday morning in the search for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, a man missing from north Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described by police as having short gray hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 lbs and measuring 5’6″. No clothing description was given.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is dead after crashing into a sign in the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard Monday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) said. FWPD says just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, the driver of a car went off the road...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County coroner's Office identified the man killed in a bicycle crash in southeast Fort Wayne over Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday, May 28 at 9:51 p.m., deputies with the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the Coroner's Office were called to a deadly crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Ferguson Road between South Anthony Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division says they want to provide residents with current information for traffic patterns and parking near Headwaters Park as festival season kicks off. Surface parking at the Headwaters Park parking lot will not be available to...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police say a man is dead after a medical emergency caused him to drive off the road and crash into a motel sign on the northwest side of Fort Wayne Monday morning. At 9:39 a.m. officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to...
MONTPELIER, Ind. — More than 6,000 people have signed a Change.org petition for a judge to revoke the bond of a woman arrested in a crash that killed a Montpelier man and his 5-year-old great-grandson. Montpelier police say on Thursday, June 2, 46-year-old Brandi Bare crashed into a home on E. Blaine Street and fatally […]
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday was a day six and a half months in the making for Tim and Brooke Mead, of Niles, as they finally could bring home their first child, Audrey, from Memorial Hospital. Audrey is the smallest baby ever born at the hospital to be discharged.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the city of Fort Wayne counts down the final days of its contract with Red River Waste Solutions, the problem with trash collection continues to plague the city. The city said in a news release Monday that garbage collection crews were finishing collections...
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is likely leaving 19 campuses plus several other facilities across the state at the end of the month, which has many workers wondering whether they will have jobs and what might happen to residents at those facilities. Early last month,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne air show has wrapped up for the year, after thousands of people took to the 122nd Fighter Wing to watch. Parachutes, propellers and lots of jet engines filled the skies over Fort Wayne International Airport for an action-packed weekend of the 2022 air show.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say a man died following a crash caused by a medical episode Monday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of W. Coliseum Boulevard at 9:39 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chrysler 300 sedan was going east on Coliseum...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoagland man accused of causing three crashes – including a hit-and-skip on Interstate 69 – and leading police on multiple chases in a matter of minutes late last week is now facing a slew of felony charges. It took 25-year-old Joseph...
People across the country are wearing orange to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend. Connect 2 be the Change is aimed at stopping gun violence in South Bend. The nonprofit called for attention on the issue in a unique way today. Organizers gathered at Potawatomi Park to "take the life out of bullets."
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead following a motorcycle crash early Monday Morning. Shortly before 7 A.m. Monday, Fort Wayne Police responded to a vehicle collision of a motorcycle and two vehicles at the 2100 block of W. State Blvd. in front of Dana Corporation. When officers arrived, they found an adult male motorcycle driver lying in the road unresponsive.
A Rochester business went on lockdown Sunday due to a reported armed domestic dispute nearby, but an alleged report of an active shooter at the business caused police to force entry into the store. The series of events began shortly after 11 a.m. ET when Rochester City Police officers were...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be alternating in Allen County on an overpass above Interstate 69. INDOT says crews will begin bridge maintenance work on Union Chapel Road starting Monday, June 13 on the westbound side. Work expected to last for...
Comments / 0