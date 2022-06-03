ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Vehicle fire in Susquehanna Township

By Madison Montag
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire occurred on the 3500 block of Fulton Alley in Susquehanna Township at...

www.abc27.com

WGAL

One person injured in shooting in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting in Dauphin County. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Amber Lane in Swatara Township. The victim was taken to a hospital. Everyone involved in the incident was found and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One person hospitalized in Steelton shooting

STEELTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating a targeted shooting on the 400 block of Pine Street. Steelton Police responded around 4 p.m. on June 5 and found a crime scene with no victim. A local hospital later notified police that they received a gunshot victim, who is expected to survive.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

State Police looking for Lancaster stolen credit card suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fraud incident in Lancaster County. State Police say on May 19 a man entered the Mangas Mini Mart in the City of Lancaster and used a stolen credit card to purchase $720 worth of groceries. ¡Recibe noticias locales y...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Two Stabbed in Manheim Township

(Manheim Township, PA) -- Officials have not released any further information after a stabbing early Sunday morning in Manheim Township. Township police say officers were called to the Sandwich Factory on Lititz Pike, just after 1:30 a.m. to find two people stabbed. One victim was taken to the hospital. One person is in custody.
MANHEIM, PA
WGAL

Two people stabbed at Sandwich Factory in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were stabbed at a popular Lancaster County restaurant on Sunday morning. Police said the stabbings happened at the Sandwich Factory on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Manheim Township police said they found two stabbing victims at the restaurant. One of them was taken...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man attacks another man with a buck knife during May 9 altercation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man with a buck knife last month, State Police in Chambersburg said. Michael Brandon Failla, 31, of Lewisberry, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on May 9 on the 900 block of Windy Hill Road and Carroll Township, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Brush and car fires keep firefighters busy

Brush and car fires highlighted firefighting efforts by first responders in Chambersburg and Fayetteville Sunday. Two engines and an ambulance from Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the brush fire in the1000 block of Wayne Avenue. Engine 1-2 arrived on scene and confirmed a working brush fire to the rear of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

2 stabbed overnight in Lancaster County

Emergency dispatchers say two people were stabbed in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, early Sunday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were called to the Sandwich Factory on Lititz Pike, just after 1:30 a.m. for a stabbing. Police say there were two victims. One was taken to the hospital. The suspect...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after marijuana found in children's playhouse

Middleburg, Pa. — A man who accidentally left marijuana behind at a residence was charged after the homeowner found the stash inside a children's playhouse. State police at Selinsgrove say the homeowner discovered the marijuana on May 23 at their residence in Center Township, Snyder County. The marijuana, along with paraphernalia, had been stashed inside the children's playhouse. Lucas Klingerman, 28, of Mount Carmel, was found to be the owner of the marijuana and paraphernalia, police say. He was charged with misdemeanors of possession of small amount of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and a summary of scattering rubbish. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
wkok.com

Union County Man Critical After Motorcycle Crash

MILLMONT – A Millmont man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a tree Friday afternoon. Milton state police say 32-year-old Brandon Mottern was traveling west on Weikert Road in Hartley Township, Union County around 5:45 p.m. That’s when troopers say he drove off the road and struck a tree.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man accused of handcuffing, strangling woman, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing felony charges after being accused of handcuffing, punching and strangling a woman over the weekend. Police were called to an apartment along Campbell Drive in Duncansville at around 9:21 p.m. Friday, June 3. When arriving, they were alerted that the victim was safely in another […]
abc27.com

Chick-fil-A pursuing new Harrisburg area locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chick-fil-A is pursuing two new locations in the Harrisburg area. According to Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain is “actively pursuing new locations” at 3951 Union Deposit Road and 5101 Jonestown Road. The Jonestown Road location would be at the current Arby’s Restaurant location, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Fire crews at the scene of a garage fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters from multiple companies are at the scene of a fire in Dover Township on Saturday afternoon. According to county dispatch, the call for a garage fire on the 3700 block of Bull Road came in around 4:21 p.m. At the moment, no injuries have...

