TinCaps blow early lead against Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 8-0, to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) in their series finale at Dow Diamond on Sunday. The game was called after five innings due to rain. Despite the setback, Fort Wayne still split the six-game set. Wyatt...
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - The Lincolnview baseball team is gearing up for a second straight trip to the OHSAA Div. IV state tournament later this week. Last year, the Lancers made it to state for the first time since 1974, and this year, the defending state runner-ups are back and are the highest seed remaining in Division IV.
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb senior baseball player Bryce Dobson signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Glen Oaks Community College on Monday. Dobson batted .273 with six RBI in 25 games for the Barons. He also appeared in eight games as a pitcher, going 2-1 with 19 strikeouts over 28 innings pitched.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Blackhawk grad Caleb Furst and Homestead grad Luke Goode tipped off their second annual skills and drills basketball camp on Monday. The duo, who will both be entering their sophomore seasons in the Big Ten, hosted their inaugural camp in the Summer of 2021. This...
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WFFT) - The Leo Lions finished the season as (3A) semi-state runners-ups after falling to South Bend St. Joseph 1-0. The Lions and Indians battled in extra innings before the Indians scored in the bottom of the 13th. The Lions finished the season with a 28-3 overall record.
AKRON, Ohio. (WFFT) - The Lincolnview Lancers took on Strasburg-Franklin in the division 4 state title game and fell 3-2. After giving up three runs early, the Lancers fought back and put up two runs in the seventh but fell short. The Lancers finished the season with a 25-5 record...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – People are not usually excited when they see airplanes drop bombs but 9-year-old Miles Keebler is not one of those people. When asked what his favorite part of the Fort Wayne Air Show was, he said, “the bombs going off.”. Miles and his...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It is time to pull out your lawn mower because if your grass grows above nine inches, Catherine Toppel with Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Compliance says you might have to pay a fine. “A piece of property with tall grass stands out. That’s the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Gas prices continue to climb across the country, and the latest jump continues to set records since AAA started tracking gas prices in 2000. Now for the first time ever, Indiana’s state average is above $5 per gallon. "We continue to set records day...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division says they want to provide residents with current information for traffic patterns and parking near Headwaters Park as festival season kicks off. Surface parking at the Headwaters Park parking lot will not be available to...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be alternating in Allen County on an overpass above Interstate 69. INDOT says crews will begin bridge maintenance work on Union Chapel Road starting Monday, June 13 on the westbound side. Work expected to last for...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County coroner's Office identified the man killed in a bicycle crash in southeast Fort Wayne over Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday, May 28 at 9:51 p.m., deputies with the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the Coroner's Office were called to a deadly crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Ferguson Road between South Anthony Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27.
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will lane closures on both sides of U.S. Highway 30 in Whitley County starting next week. INDOT says crews will be installing new pipe and extending the right turn lane on westbound U.S. 30 at State Road 9 in Columbia City.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police have identified the man killed after a motorcycle crash Monday morning on West State Blvd. Brian K. Jewell, 31, of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash. At 6:49 a.m. officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police say a man is dead after a medical emergency caused him to drive off the road and crash into a motel sign on the northwest side of Fort Wayne Monday morning. At 9:39 a.m. officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to...
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane closures on State Road 3 in northern Allen County starting next week. INDOT says crews are scheduled to begin working on bridge construction on S.R. 3 in Huntertown for between Gump and Shoaff roads starting Monday, June 13,.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Department of Health is showing off its newly redesigned website. ACDH leaders say the new website provides visitors an attractive, well-organized way to explore the many ways the department works to promote and protect the health of residents. The new allencountyhealth.com...
