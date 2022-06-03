TinCaps blow early lead against Loons

VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - The Lincolnview baseball team is gearing up for a second straight trip to the OHSAA Div. IV state tournament later this week. Last year, the Lancers made it to state for the first time since 1974, and this year, the defending state runner-ups are back and are the highest seed remaining in Division IV.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO