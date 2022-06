The sunset to the long NCAA track and field season is imminent. Baylor just wants to make sure that it’s flecked in shades of gold. The Bears are sending a impressive collection of 20 athletes in 16 individual events and four relays to this week’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Everyone who is going for Baylor is there for a reason, having earned their spots by qualifying at the recent NCAA West Prelims in Arkansas.

