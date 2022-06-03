Huntington North cuts ribbon on new athletic facility

WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb senior baseball player Bryce Dobson signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Glen Oaks Community College on Monday. Dobson batted .273 with six RBI in 25 games for the Barons. He also appeared in eight games as a pitcher, going 2-1 with 19 strikeouts over 28 innings pitched.
Luke Goode talks about holding his second annual basketball camp with Caleb Furst on June 6, 2022. Furst, Goode tip off second annual basketball camp. Blackhawk grad Caleb Furst and Homestead grad Luke Goode tipped off their second annual skills and drills basketball camp on Monday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Blackhawk grad Caleb Furst and Homestead grad Luke Goode tipped off their second annual skills and drills basketball camp on Monday. The duo, who will both be entering their sophomore seasons in the Big Ten, hosted their inaugural camp in the Summer of 2021.
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - The Lincolnview baseball team is gearing up for a second straight trip to the OHSAA Div. IV state tournament later this week. Last year, the Lancers made it to state for the first time since 1974, and this year, the defending state runner-ups are back and are the highest seed remaining in Division IV.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Harrison Raiders were back in action in the 4A Semi-State Championship against the Penn Kingsmen. In the 1st inning, Penn struggled to get past the Raiders pitching and defense, and were unable to put up any points. On the other hand,...
The Eastside softball team defeated North Newton in the Class 2A North Semi-State at Warsaw 5-3 to clinch a berth in the Class 2A state championship game. Eastside tops North Newton to clinch spot in 2A state title game. The Eastside softball team defeated North Newton in the Class 2A...
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WFFT) - The Leo Lions finished the season as (3A) semi-state runners-ups after falling to South Bend St. Joseph 1-0. The Lions and Indians battled in extra innings before the Indians scored in the bottom of the 13th. The Lions finished the season with a 28-3 overall record.
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is likely leaving 19 campuses plus several other facilities across the state at the end of the month, which has many workers wondering whether they will have jobs and what might happen to residents at those facilities. Early last month,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It is time to pull out your lawn mower because if your grass grows above nine inches, Catherine Toppel with Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Compliance says you might have to pay a fine. “A piece of property with tall grass stands out. That’s the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division says they want to provide residents with current information for traffic patterns and parking near Headwaters Park as festival season kicks off. Surface parking at the Headwaters Park parking lot will not be available to...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Soon-to-be third grader Alan Carter spent his summer afternoon crafting at the Allen County Public Library on Monday. “Everyone was doing different things and we had about an hour to do stuff,” Carter said. Carter and other children got to enjoy a free lunch...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – People are not usually excited when they see airplanes drop bombs but 9-year-old Miles Keebler is not one of those people. When asked what his favorite part of the Fort Wayne Air Show was, he said, “the bombs going off.”. Miles and his...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be alternating in Allen County on an overpass above Interstate 69. INDOT says crews will begin bridge maintenance work on Union Chapel Road starting Monday, June 13 on the westbound side. Work expected to last for...
Westfield and Noblesville residents will have an opportunity to view conceptual plans and ask questions regarding a new Duke Energy substation and transmission lines during virtual and in-person information sessions this month. Duke Energy is planning to construct two new transmission lines and one new substation near the intersection of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne air show has wrapped up for the year, after thousands of people took to the 122nd Fighter Wing to watch. Parachutes, propellers and lots of jet engines filled the skies over Fort Wayne International Airport for an action-packed weekend of the 2022 air show.
INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of central Indiana lottery players are nearly $400,000 richer after a recent drawing. The Hoosier Lottery said two tickets matching all five numbers in the Friday, June 3, 2022, CA$H 5 jackpot drawing were sold in the Indianapolis area. The total jackpot was estimated at $785,500, meaning each winning ticket is worth an estimated $392,750.
