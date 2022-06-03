ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

Huntington North cuts ribbon on new athletic facility

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCCSC and Huntington North High School cut the ribbon on Huntington North’s...

DeKalb's Dobson signs with Glen Oaks CC to play baseball

WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb senior baseball player Bryce Dobson signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Glen Oaks Community College on Monday. Dobson batted .273 with six RBI in 25 games for the Barons. He also appeared in eight games as a pitcher, going 2-1 with 19 strikeouts over 28 innings pitched.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Luke Goode Skills and Drills Camp Full Interview

Luke Goode talks about holding his second annual basketball camp with Caleb Furst on June 6, 2022. Furst, Goode tip off second annual basketball camp. Blackhawk grad Caleb Furst and Homestead grad Luke Goode tipped off their second annual skills and drills basketball camp on Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Furst, Goode tip off second annual basketball camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Blackhawk grad Caleb Furst and Homestead grad Luke Goode tipped off their second annual skills and drills basketball camp on Monday. The duo, who will both be entering their sophomore seasons in the Big Ten, hosted their inaugural camp in the Summer of 2021. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lincolnview baseball set for second straight trip to state

VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - The Lincolnview baseball team is gearing up for a second straight trip to the OHSAA Div. IV state tournament later this week. Last year, the Lancers made it to state for the first time since 1974, and this year, the defending state runner-ups are back and are the highest seed remaining in Division IV.
VAN WERT, OH
Eastside tops North Newton to clinch spot in 2A state title game

The Eastside softball team defeated North Newton in the Class 2A North Semi-State at Warsaw 5-3 to clinch a berth in the Class 2A state championship game. Eastside tops North Newton to clinch spot in 2A state title game. The Eastside softball team defeated North Newton in the Class 2A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lions close season as semi-state runner-ups

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WFFT) - The Leo Lions finished the season as (3A) semi-state runners-ups after falling to South Bend St. Joseph 1-0. The Lions and Indians battled in extra innings before the Indians scored in the bottom of the 13th. The Lions finished the season with a 28-3 overall record.
MONTICELLO, IN
Bryce Dobson Signing Full Interview

Bryce Dobson talks about signing with Glen Oaks Community College to continue his baseball career. DeKalb's Dobson signs with Glen Oaks CC to play baseball. DeKalb senior baseball player Bryce Dobson signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Glen Oaks Community College on Monday.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Summer Food Service Program Week begins in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Soon-to-be third grader Alan Carter spent his summer afternoon crafting at the Allen County Public Library on Monday. “Everyone was doing different things and we had about an hour to do stuff,” Carter said. Carter and other children got to enjoy a free lunch...
FORT WAYNE, IN
INDOT: Union Chapel Road to have lane closures at I-69 overpass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be alternating in Allen County on an overpass above Interstate 69. INDOT says crews will begin bridge maintenance work on Union Chapel Road starting Monday, June 13 on the westbound side. Work expected to last for...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Duke Energy plans new substation to serve Westfield, Noblesville residents

Westfield and Noblesville residents will have an opportunity to view conceptual plans and ask questions regarding a new Duke Energy substation and transmission lines during virtual and in-person information sessions this month. Duke Energy is planning to construct two new transmission lines and one new substation near the intersection of...
WESTFIELD, IN
Thousands watch 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show at airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne air show has wrapped up for the year, after thousands of people took to the 122nd Fighter Wing to watch. Parachutes, propellers and lots of jet engines filled the skies over Fort Wayne International Airport for an action-packed weekend of the 2022 air show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
2 winning tickets sold in central Indiana for $785,500 Hoosier Lottery drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of central Indiana lottery players are nearly $400,000 richer after a recent drawing. The Hoosier Lottery said two tickets matching all five numbers in the Friday, June 3, 2022, CA$H 5 jackpot drawing were sold in the Indianapolis area. The total jackpot was estimated at $785,500, meaning each winning ticket is worth an estimated $392,750.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

