High School Baseball: Lincolnview tops Leipsic in regional semifinals

It has been called Lima’s biggest festival, and this year St. Gerard proved it. A record number of people came out to see the return of the full festival this year. During the past two years, only parts of the festival were held because of the pandemic. But this year, the largest fundraiser for the parish and the school came back to full strength and so did the people. On the third and final day on Sunday, they have run out of a lot of their food, including their famous chicken wings But that didn’t stop hundreds of people from enjoying the rides and games that the festival is known for. Organizers were surprised about the turnout.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO