Fort Wayne, IN

Komets announce protected list

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Wayne Komets announced their protected list of players submitted to the ECHL following...

CBS Chicago

Wolves up 2-0 in AHL Western Conference Finals after beating Stockton again

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves have taken a 2-0 lead on the Stockton Heat in the AHL Western Conference Finals. The Wolves and the Heat were tied at two when Josh Leivo scored a breakaway goal -- with 17.2 seconds left in the game. It was the game-winner. "I had that breakaway in the second and went low-glove and he made a good save," Leivo was quoted on the Wolves website. "Coming down on (the next) one, I looked up and kind of saw the hole right side low-blocker. I was going to think 'deke,' but once I saw that I just released it and fortunate to go in." Forwards Jack Drury and Noel Gunler also scored goals for the Wolves Monday night. The Wolves won 3-2, and head to California for the next game on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Jets' Kyle Connor wins Lady Byng for gentlemanly conduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Trophy, given to the NHL’s most gentlemanly player. The league announced the honor Monday night before Game 4 of the Western Conference final between Colorado and Edmonton. Connor tied for the second-fewest number of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Top Red Wings-Avalanche Rivalry Moment

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, and Rob Klein are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
DETROIT, MI

