High School Baseball: Lincolnview tops Leipsic in regional semifinals

AKRON — It was one of those “You’ve got to believe” moments. And Lincolnview believed. And believed. And believed. Down three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Lancers put together a comeback that maybe had to be seen to be believed when they came up just short in the Division IV softball state championship game in a 3-2 loss to Strasburg-Franklin on Saturday.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO