Sean Hannity highlights Biden's record-high gas prices, inflation, and Americans still left in Afghanistan as President Biden's approval levels continue to drop on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden is finally back from the beach. Wow. And he is seething with rage tonight, not because of record-high gas prices, which have now more than doubled in just 18 months under his watch. He's not seething because the American people are suffering from back-breaking of what? 42-year record high of inflation and looming stagflation and a roommate looming recession? Not because of the border crisis, which is getting worse every day. Oh, and by the way, as we speak, the biggest caravan to date is now approaching our southern border. So buckle up. And let's not forget that Joe has simply turned the page on our fellow Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 HOURS AGO