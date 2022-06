OKLAHOMA CITY – Welcome to the new NCAA Women’s College World Series where it is much more player and team friendly and off days are now built into a schedule that also does not cram in so many games in one day that you can wind up playing until the wee hours of the morning. The new layout allows that if weather puts a game behind that game can be pushed a day rather than played at a ridiculous time. That said, everybody can get into an Oklahoma State and Florida match-up. No. 7-seed Oklahoma State beat Arizona in an entertaining give and take WCWS opener 4-2, while No. 14-seed Florida beat Oregon State 7-1. This pits Gators head coach Tim Walton and his former OU baseball teammate and former Florida assistant coach Kenny Gajewski. The two teams will now meet in the winner’s bracket game on Saturday (June 4) at 6 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO