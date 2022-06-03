As Election Nears, Embattled Sheriff Announces Plan to Expel 5700 Unhoused from Metro System, Acts Like April Ultimatum Never Happened

The majority of L.A.'s mayoral candidates aim to invest in the police to fight crime, but the real solution is to invest in the community. The ongoing mayoral election in Los Angeles has a surprisingly conservative approach to the issue of policing, a sharp contrast from the push to defund the police years prior. Although the candidates are left-sided, the majority wishes to increase funding for the police in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO