Explore the Area

Soak in the fabled waters. Known as California’s Spa City, Desert Hot Springs harbors a rich underground aquifer of natural hot and cold mineral water that’s used to feed the pools at area hotels, spas, and resorts. The midcentury-modern ambiance of The Spring Resort & Spa, built in 1957, sets the scene for services such as body buffs and mud wraps; book a treatment (or a hotel room), and you’ll have all-day access to the temperature-controlled soaking pools. A day pass at Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis provides access to two outdoor and two indoor pools as well as morning yoga and a menu of blissful spa packages. (One mineral water pool is so large, you can swim laps.) The award-winning Two Bunch Palms property has nine newly constructed private treatment houses with custom teak soaking tubs; here, a spa day might consist of a sage cleansing and CBD-infused massage followed by a mineral water float.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO