Explore the Area

Palm Springs, CA

By Emily Chavous Foster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay goodbye to the desert floor as you ascend 2.5 miles inside the world’s largest rotating tram car. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will cart you to Mount San Jacinto State Park, where you’ll find cooler temperatures, more than 50 miles of hiking trails, campsites, a museum, two documentary theaters, a cocktail...

Where to Celebrate 4th of of July 2022 in the Desert

View the city of Palm Springs fireworks elevated above the city at the historic O'Donnell House during the AAP-Food Samaritans Independence Day Celebration. Fourth of July means the skies will be awash in fireworks and families and friends will gather to enjoy a long weekend in the desert. We’ve compiled a list of actives in Greater Palm Springs and surrounding cities in hopes to help you plan your weekend. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
Embrace the Glow

Soak in the fabled waters. Known as California’s Spa City, Desert Hot Springs harbors a rich underground aquifer of natural hot and cold mineral water that’s used to feed the pools at area hotels, spas, and resorts. The midcentury-modern ambiance of The Spring Resort & Spa, built in 1957, sets the scene for services such as body buffs and mud wraps; book a treatment (or a hotel room), and you’ll have all-day access to the temperature-controlled soaking pools. A day pass at Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis provides access to two outdoor and two indoor pools as well as morning yoga and a menu of blissful spa packages. (One mineral water pool is so large, you can swim laps.) The award-winning Two Bunch Palms property has nine newly constructed private treatment houses with custom teak soaking tubs; here, a spa day might consist of a sage cleansing and CBD-infused massage followed by a mineral water float.
