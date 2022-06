It’s just one line on the Select Board’s agenda for Tuesday, but it’s a surprising one: “One Grafton Common – Discuss potential sale/options.”. It’s a subject that hasn’t really come up since October 2007, when a straw poll taken at Town Meeting found residents firmly against selling the Grafton Town House — formerly Grafton’s Town Hall. That fall, Apple Tree Arts expressed interest in working with the town to raise funds to renovate the building in exchange for a long-term lease of the second and third floors.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO