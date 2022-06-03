ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Moon Tunes kicks off 10th year of live music at Riverside Park

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107aWg_0fz0NLta00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Thursday night was the summer’s first Moon Tunes concert. This is the 10th year of the outdoor live music series in Riverside Park.

Grammy-winning musician Bill Miller took the stage with crowds watching in lawn chairs and on picnic blankets.

For those who have been there since the beginning, like Marty Severson, seeing the large number of people drawn to the park is something special.

“This is amazing,” said Severson. “It’s just, every Thursday night there’s thousands of people that are coming down, the music’s all local, bring your kids, bring your cooler, they have local fare available, people watch from the river on their boats, it’s just totally free, wide open.”

You can look forward to Moon Tunes every Thursday night until September.

Unfortunately, they are unable to stream Moon Tunes online this year.

In case of any weather delays, keep an eye on the Moon Tunes Facebook page .

To see this summer’s concert lineup, check out the Moon Tunes website .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

2022 Oktoberfest button design revealed

Jr. High students in Ontario raise money for Cataract family affected by tragic house fire

Moon Tunes kicks off 10th year of live music at Riverside Park

Local businesses in La Crosse prepare for an economic boost during state track meet

La Crosse PD estimates up to 20,000 attendees at WIAA track meet

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Park#Live Music#Wkbt#News Headlines#La Crosse Pd#Wiaa
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Steve Hole had ‘special heart’ for Logan High in La Crosse, where fieldhouse will carry his name

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School’s fieldhouse will be named after Steve Hole, the longtime activities director at the La Crosse school who died in April. La Crosse School Board member Brad Quarberg, who made the motion to memorialize Hole during the board meeting Monday night, described the action as a “no brainer.” Hole, who also taught math at...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Irreparable tennis courts at Myrick Park in La Crosse to be removed

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Crews will remove tennis courts at Myrick Park in La Crosse because they are unusable and beyond repair, officials said. Vandals recently cut the locks on the courts and trespassed repeatedly, according to a news release from the city’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department. The city’s other tennis facilities are: Lighted courts Copeland Park (four courts),...
LA CROSSE, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Rogers Cinema: A step into the future

In 1985, the Rogers Cinema properties were leased to Excellence Theaters of Chicago. While Paul Rogers left the business for a short time, he didn’t stay away long. Two years later, the company took the Wisconsin Rapids theater back and later got involved with theaters in Janesville and Marquette, MI. The Marquette leases were then traded for Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Chippewa Valley Air Show returns to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have heard or even seen planes soaring across the sky Saturday as performers with the Chippewa Valley Air Show took flight. Back in town for the first time in four years, large crowds gathered at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport for a day filled with sky-high views.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Regional Airport says local airports need support amid nationwide pilot shortage

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As airlines struggle to find pilots, flights are decreasing, leading to higher ticket costs. That’s why the La Crosse Regional Airport says it’s more important than ever for people to fly locally.  The small airport is tucked away on French Island. “I love being able to go in and out of here when I travel,” said...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Kids’ Free Fishing Day returns for 10th year

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Kids and their families are invited to take part in a day of free fishing Saturday morning. The 10th Annual Kids’ Free Fishing Day event is put together by the Wisconsin AFL-CIO and Union Sportsmen’s Alliance. From 9 am to noon June 4, kids can fish at the Chad Erickson Memorial Park free of charge. Since the event coincides with the Wisconsin DNR’s “Free Fishing Weekend”, parents and chaperones will not need a license to fish with their children.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse district’s $194.7 million referendum plan for new high school could be ‘on bubble’ of passage, surveyor says

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nearly 60 percent of the respondents to a La Crosse School District survey said they “probably” or “definitely” would support a $194.7 million referendum to build a new high school at the former Trane Co. headquarters on the South Side. Overall, the survey found that the referendum would be “on the bubble” for possible approval, according...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy