LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Thursday night was the summer’s first Moon Tunes concert. This is the 10th year of the outdoor live music series in Riverside Park.

Grammy-winning musician Bill Miller took the stage with crowds watching in lawn chairs and on picnic blankets.

For those who have been there since the beginning, like Marty Severson, seeing the large number of people drawn to the park is something special.

“This is amazing,” said Severson. “It’s just, every Thursday night there’s thousands of people that are coming down, the music’s all local, bring your kids, bring your cooler, they have local fare available, people watch from the river on their boats, it’s just totally free, wide open.”

You can look forward to Moon Tunes every Thursday night until September.

Unfortunately, they are unable to stream Moon Tunes online this year.

In case of any weather delays, keep an eye on the Moon Tunes Facebook page .

To see this summer’s concert lineup, check out the Moon Tunes website .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

2022 Oktoberfest button design revealed

Jr. High students in Ontario raise money for Cataract family affected by tragic house fire

Moon Tunes kicks off 10th year of live music at Riverside Park

Local businesses in La Crosse prepare for an economic boost during state track meet

La Crosse PD estimates up to 20,000 attendees at WIAA track meet

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.