Two dead after gunfire at a Garland motel

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead after a warrant was served at a motel in Garland.

A bail bonds company in Garland asked police for help serving an arrest warrant on a suspect just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Broadway Blvd.

When the bail bondsman confronted the suspect, the suspect opened fire, hitting the bail bondsman, police said. The bondsman was taken to the hospital but died.

Garland police opened fire and killed the suspect on the scene.