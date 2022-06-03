Texans sign entire 2022 NFL Draft class

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and linebacker Christian Harris, who signed his rookie deal on Thursday. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans wrapped up their nine-man draft class Thursday when they were able to reach an agreement with third-round pick Christian Harris, per a team announcement. The Power Five-heavy class includes a plethora of Day 1 and 2 picks and brings home three Houston-natives in guard Kenyon Green, safety Jalen Pitre and offensive lineman Austin Deculus.

The Texans started their haul with four selections in the 2022 NFL Draft’s first 44 picks. Their first addition was cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who will immediately improve a group that currently includes Steven Nelson, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Desmond King II. The Texans’ secondary struggled greatly at times last year, and defensive-coordinator-turned-head-coach Lovie Smith decided that addressing that weakness was a top priority. Their addition of Pitre in the second round further addresses that need. While listed as a safety, Pitre spent the majority of his career with the Bears in the slot. Whether at safety or slot cornerback, Pitre is a strong addition alongside Stingley to a struggling defense.

Green was the next selection, midway through the first round, and his ability to play on the inside of the line should allow Houston to establish Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard at the tackle positions. The later addition of the swing tackle, Deculus, continued the Texans’ efforts at improving the protection in front of second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

In terms of weapons for Mills, after extending leading receiver Brandin Cooks, Houston added another weapon in slot receiver John Metchie III. The Alabama alum tore his ACL in December, but is assumed to be ready to return to the field sometime this summer.

From there, Houston added linebacker Christian Harris, who is a menace in opposing teams’ backfields. They followed that by addressing a league-worst 3.4 yards per rush and 8 rushing touchdowns by bringing in Gator running back Dameon Pierce. Thomas Booker adds some depth to the defensive line. Teagan Quitoriano will compete to back up second-year tight end Brevin Jordan with Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair.

Here are the draft picks the Texans will take into camps this summer:

Round 1: No. 3 Derek Stingley Jr., CB (LSU) (signed)

Round 1: No. 15 Kenyon Green, G (Texas A&M) (signed)

Round 2: No. 37 Jalen Pitre, S (Baylor) (signed)

Round 2: No. 44 John Metchie III, WR (Alabama) (signed)

Round 3: No. 75 Christian Harris, LB (Alabama) (signed)

Round 4: No. 107 Dameon Pierce, RB (Florida) (signed)

Round 5: No. 150 Thomas Booker, DT (Stanford) (signed)

Round 5: No. 170 Teagan Quitoriano, TE (Oregon State) (signed)

Round 6: No. 205 Austin Deculus, OL (LSU) (signed)