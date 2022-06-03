ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans sign entire 2022 NFL Draft class

By Originally posted on
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEnmJ_0fz0Ka7Q00
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and linebacker Christian Harris, who signed his rookie deal on Thursday. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans wrapped up their nine-man draft class Thursday when they were able to reach an agreement with third-round pick Christian Harris, per a team announcement. The Power Five-heavy class includes a plethora of Day 1 and 2 picks and brings home three Houston-natives in guard Kenyon Green, safety Jalen Pitre and offensive lineman Austin Deculus.

The Texans started their haul with four selections in the 2022 NFL Draft’s first 44 picks. Their first addition was cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who will immediately improve a group that currently includes Steven Nelson, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Desmond King II. The Texans’ secondary struggled greatly at times last year, and defensive-coordinator-turned-head-coach Lovie Smith decided that addressing that weakness was a top priority. Their addition of Pitre in the second round further addresses that need. While listed as a safety, Pitre spent the majority of his career with the Bears in the slot. Whether at safety or slot cornerback, Pitre is a strong addition alongside Stingley to a struggling defense.

Green was the next selection, midway through the first round, and his ability to play on the inside of the line should allow Houston to establish Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard at the tackle positions. The later addition of the swing tackle, Deculus, continued the Texans’ efforts at improving the protection in front of second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

In terms of weapons for Mills, after extending leading receiver Brandin Cooks, Houston added another weapon in slot receiver John Metchie III. The Alabama alum tore his ACL in December, but is assumed to be ready to return to the field sometime this summer.

From there, Houston added linebacker Christian Harris, who is a menace in opposing teams’ backfields. They followed that by addressing a league-worst 3.4 yards per rush and 8 rushing touchdowns by bringing in Gator running back Dameon Pierce. Thomas Booker adds some depth to the defensive line. Teagan Quitoriano will compete to back up second-year tight end Brevin Jordan with Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair.

Here are the draft picks the Texans will take into camps this summer:

Round 1: No. 3 Derek Stingley Jr., CB (LSU) (signed)

Round 1: No. 15 Kenyon Green, G (Texas A&M) (signed)

Round 2: No. 37 Jalen Pitre, S (Baylor) (signed)

Round 2: No. 44 John Metchie III, WR (Alabama) (signed)

Round 3: No. 75 Christian Harris, LB (Alabama) (signed)

Round 4: No. 107 Dameon Pierce, RB (Florida) (signed)

Round 5: No. 150 Thomas Booker, DT (Stanford) (signed)

Round 5: No. 170 Teagan Quitoriano, TE (Oregon State) (signed)

Round 6: No. 205 Austin Deculus, OL (LSU) (signed)

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings to sign WR Albert Wilson

Wilson, who will be 30 when the season begins, started his career with the Chiefs in 2014. His last season in Kansas City was his best, as he posted 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. A notable contributor on the team’s offense (especially in 2015 and 2017), he started 26 of 55 contests there, which earned him a sizeable deal on the open market.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Looking at the Browns' receiving corps situation

Cleveland’s receiving stats last year were nothing short of disappointing. Their wide receiver room was headed by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry coming into the season with youngsters Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones eager to contribute. Paired with a three-headed tight end attack comprised of David Njoku, Austin Hooper, and Harrison Bryant, the Browns’ offensive weapons looked poised for success.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Person
Lovie Smith
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft
The Spun

Marion Barber Family Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

More details are beginning to emerge from the tragic death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. The former Cowboys and Bears running back was found dead at his apartment earlier this week. Barber was only 38 years old. According to a report from the Fort-Worth Star Telegram,...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson's Attorney Suggests He Wanted To Play For 1 NFL Team

Deshaun Watson really wanted Miami, according to his attorney Rusty Hardin. In a recent in-depth interview with Amy Dash of leagueofjustice.com, Hardin revealed that the Miami Dolphins were where Watson really envisioned himself. “The coach at Miami was somebody that Deshaun liked. He liked the team," the attorney said. "He...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ JJ Watt reacts to retirement announcement of former Texans HC Romeo Crennel

On Monday, former Houston Texans head coach Romeo Crennel, who served as the team’s interim head coach during the 2020 season, announced his retirement from coaching. Crennel, who spent 50 seasons as a coach in the NFL, clearly left an impact on many players over the years. One such player is All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt. Watt, who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals, reacted to the news of Crennel’s retirement via his Twitter account.
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy