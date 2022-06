The Texas Longhorns softball team is currently competing in the Women’s College World Series. Infielder Janae Jefferson has been a big part of this deep run for Texas. On the season, Jefferson is batting an impressive .424 with seven home runs and 30 RBI. She also has 22 doubles and has walked 32 times compared to just ten strikeouts. Entering this season, Jefferson was the Texas all-time career leader in hits (270 and batting average (.431).

