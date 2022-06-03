Man shot in the leg found in northwest Aurora alley Thursday evening

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Englewood on Saturday as 53-year-old John Lucero, Jr. Police say 20-year-old Edwin Solano, the man suspected of causing the crash, turned himself in after a warrant was out for his arrest. (credit: Arapahoe County) Officers responded to 4400 block of South Broadway at around 8:30 a.m. They say Solano hit Lucero, who was crossing the street, at a high rate of speed. Solano then hit a brick building and landed upside down. (credit: CBS) Two females had to be extradited out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Police say Solano took off from the scene, but then turned himself in.

ENGLEWOOD, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO