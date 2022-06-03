ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man shot in the leg found in northwest Aurora alley Thursday evening

By THE SENTINEL
sentinelcolorado.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | An unidentified man was shot and wounded while in a northwest Aurora alley Thursday evening, according to Aurora police. Police were...

sentinelcolorado.com

Westword

Weekend Violence in Denver: Stabbings, Death, Shooting Near Larimer Square

It's not officially summer, but the city's crime scene got hot this past weekend, with multiple stabbings and shootings, including an incident during which a Denver Police Department officer opened fire near Larimer Square, just as clubs were letting out in the entertainment district. The trouble started early, with an...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

1 person shot, injured after gunfire inside Aurora nightclub early Sunday

AURORA | Few details were released after some one was shot inside a bar early Sunday near Jamaica and Colfax in Aurora, sending one wounded person to the hospital. Police said only that shots were fired at about 1:30 a.m. inside “a business” at 1470 Jamaica St. which is the address for Cazadores Bar and Nightclub.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Victim In Englewood Hit & Run Identified As John Lucero, Jr.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Englewood on Saturday as 53-year-old John Lucero, Jr. Police say 20-year-old Edwin Solano, the man suspected of causing the crash, turned himself in after a warrant was out for his arrest. (credit: Arapahoe County) Officers responded to 4400 block of South Broadway at around 8:30 a.m. They say Solano hit Lucero, who was crossing the street, at a high rate of speed. Solano then hit a brick building and landed upside down. (credit: CBS) Two females had to be extradited out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Police say Solano took off from the scene, but then turned himself in.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver 8-Year-Old’s Death On Ulster Street Now Being Investigated As A Homicide, Great Aunt Under Arrest

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a woman in connection with an 8-year-old’s death. 61-year-old Susan Baffour has been taken into custody. Susan Baffour (credit: Denver Police) On Friday morning around 8:20 a.m., officers from the Denver Police Department were called out to the 1900 block of North Ulster Street. That’s where they said they found an 8-year-old boy dead, and began investigating the incident as a homicide. Neighbors told CBS4 they saw multiple police officers on scene, as well as crime scene investigators. It’s the news no neighbor wants to wake up to. “I think it’s extremely heartbreaking and tragic,”...
DENVER, CO
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

3 arrested in armed robbery, police pursuit in Westminster

Three men are arrested in connection with an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit in Westminster. Police were called to 148th Avenue and Huron Street Sunday night for reports of an armed robbery and shots fired. Police said the victim followed the suspects, who fired several shots at them. Police found the suspect vehicle and pursued it to the 9000 book of Utica Street where the suspects then fled on foot, prompting a shelter-in place order for area residents. They were later found hiding in a backyard of a home nearby and taken into custody.
WESTMINSTER, CO
FOX21News.com

Man exposes himself in Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was arrested over the weekend after Colorado Springs Police Department say he exposed himself inside a restaurant. CSPD says it happened on Sunday, June 5 at about 6 p.m. at a restaurant in the 4300 block of Sinton Road. The man, identified as Calvin...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Of Car At 15th And Larimer Streets Wanted By Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue searching for the occupants of a black sedan where one person inside the car was firing a weapon in Larimer Square early Saturday morning. Detectives said the black sedan turned from Larimer Street onto 15th Street about 1:15 a.m. and that’s when at “least one of the occupants of the vehicle pointed a firearm out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds.”(credit: CBS) The shooting continued as the car drove on 15th Street towards Market Street. Police said that numerous people were in the area and on the sidewalk as the shots were fired. A...
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself inside a restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself inside a restaurant in North Colorado Springs. Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the area after they received a report of a man exposing himself to the public, at around 6 p.m. At the hotel, police found and identified The post Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself inside a restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GARDEN CITY, CO

