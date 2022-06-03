ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tame Impala Cover the Strokes’ “Last Nite” at Primavera Sound 2022

By Allison Hussey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tame Impala covered the Strokes’ “Last Nite” at Primavera Sound on Thursday (June 2). The Strokes had been set to appear at the festival, but a bout of COVID-19 in...

Pitchfork

Young Thug and Dua Lipa Join Calvin Harris in Video for New Song “Potion”: Watch

Young Thug and Dua Lipa have joined Calvin Harris for a new song. It’s called “Potion.” Below, watch the Emil Nava–directed music video for the new single. “Potion” is the first single from Harris’ forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which, according to a press release, is due out this summer. It also marks the first new single to feature Young Thug since the rapper was indicted on racketeering charges, as well as drug and gun possession charges earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

i used to think i could fly

Tate McRae’s a tortured romantic, burdened by bad lovers and friends who don’t understand her. Despite being one of the most egregious “indie pop voices” in recent memory, she’s a strong singer, as comfortable slinking across broody pop-trap as she is belting over piano-driven ballads. Her sound is sandwiched somewhere between Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, and, like Rodrigo, McRae revels in heartbreak, surveying the pop landscape to see which style best suits her sad-girl anthems. Her full-length debut, i used to think i could fly, announces McRae as a legitimate pop star capable of transcending the online virality that launched her career, but she’s often too beleaguered to take it all in. “You say I should be on top of the world/But I’m not feeling much,” she sings on “go away,” and the admission seems intended to resonate beyond celebrity and reach any number of people struggling to find a silver lining.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Bad Bunny Shares New “Tití Me Preguntó” Video: Watch

Bad Bunny has shared a new music video for his Un Verano Sin Ti track “Tití Me Preguntó.” The video was directed by Stillz, who has worked with Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and others. The clip was partially shot in the streets and bodegas of New York. Watch Bad Bunny dance, get kidnapped, and tie the knot in the video below.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Listen to Devstacks’ “Money On It”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. You should listen to the SoundCloud version of Devstacks’ “Money On It'' before you watch the music video. The video may have a cool VHS aesthetic, but it cuts the glitchy pitched-up 20 second intro that initially hooked me. However, the Youtube version of Boston native’s melodic single still plays well without it. Commencing with a lion’s roar, the song shifts on a dime as his croons take a hypnotic bent over a sweet jingle-sounding piano line. Both versions are shorty and breezy, and those qualities make them endlessly replayable. But I have to say that the little splash of chaos of the SoundCloud one goes a long way.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Neil Young Releasing Shelved 2001 Crazy Horse Album Toast

Neil Young is continuing to dig into his vaults. On July 8, he’ll release the shelved Crazy Horse album Toast via Reprise. Young and Crazy Horse recorded the album in 2001 at Toast Studios in San Francisco. Below, listen to the record’s “Standing in the Light of Love.”
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”: Listen

Kim Petras has shared a new cover of Kate Bush’s iconic Hounds of Love single “Running Up That Hill.” She made the Amazon Original cover for Amazon Music’s global playlist Proud, which is part of Amazon Music’s Pride Month celebration. Listen to Petras’ take on the 1985 song below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Kate Bush Makes Rare Statement on Stranger Things’ Use of “Running Up That Hill”

Kate Bush has made a rare statement acknowledging the resurgence of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill.” The song has become wildly popular in recent days, following its prominence in Netflix’s latest season of Stranger Things. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too!”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video for “Plan B”

The latest Megan Thee Stallion music video has arrived, this time for her recent single “Plan B.” The visual, directed by Casey Cadwallader (the creative director of Mugler) and John Miserendino, places Megan against a stark black background. Watch the video below. “Plan B” was debuted in a...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Blue Skies

Dehd made the perfect road-trip album for 2020, the year no one left their living rooms. Amid the general malaise, the 13 rock songs on Flower of Devotion hit like intravenously delivered exclamation points, the sound fragile but the spirit indomitable. Their vision of youthful abandon enticed precisely because of its implied distance; Jason Balla’s simple guitars, Eric McGrady’s even simpler drums, and Emily Kempf’s hairbrush-microphone shout arrived trailing echoes, already receding. The album still summons that initial rush whenever you play it, a small but meaningful salvo in the losing battle against anhedonia.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Dave Smith, Sequential Synth Founder and MIDI Pioneer, Dies at 72

Dave Smith, the Sequential founder and synthmaker known as the father of MIDI, has died, Sequential said. He was 72. Artists including Flying Lotus, Hot Chip, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to Smith, whose inventions include the Prophet-5, used by a raft of 1980s greats, as well as by Radiohead for their diversion into electronics on Kid A.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Listen to Post Malone’s New Album Twelve Carat Toothache

Post Malone is back. The rapper and singer has released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Malone’s fourth studio LP includes contributions from Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Louis Bell, Gunna, and more. Take a listen to Post Malone’s new album below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Kali Uchis Covers Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto’s “Desafinado”: Listen

Kali Uchis has shared her version of “Desafinado,” the bossa nova and jazz standard that was popularized by Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto in the early 1960s. Uchis’ song will appear on the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which was produced and curated by Jack Antonoff. Check out Uchis’ “Desafinado” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Chance the Rapper Shares Video for New Song “A Bar About a Bar”: Watch

Chance the Rapper has shared another new song that doubles as an interdisciplinary art piece, as press materials describe it. The video for “A Bar About a Bar” stars Chance and Vic Mensa doing writing exercises together while Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington works in the background. As Chance raps his piece, the scene he is describing materializes and Washington plays off the story in his art. Watch it happen below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Versions of Modern Performance

Collectively, the members of Horsegirl are probably 20 years younger than their most recent influence. Gigi Reece and Nora Cheng are college freshmen, Penelope Lowenstein a high school senior, but Versions of Modern Performance glows with the drowsy heat of 30 years’ worth of indie rock. Depending on your age, you might hear Yo La Tengo or Stereolab in the featherlight vocals; maybe the fat, crayon-streaked guitars of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis or Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch. The longer you listen, the more the album resembles a hedge maze made from familiar references—the yawn of the whammy bar on “Bog Bog 1” swirls in some My Bloody Valentine, while Cheng’s bird call of a melody on “Beautiful Song” evokes Laetitia Sadier. If a group of young people picked up some guitars to make a blurry, pleasing sound at any point in the past seven presidential administrations, you’ll hear echoes of them here.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Watch Bruce Hornsby and Danielle Haim’s New “Days Ahead” Video

Bruce Hornsby has enlisted Haim singer-guitarist Danielle Haim for a new song titled “Days Ahead.” The track comes with a music video that Hornsby directed and filmed himself during the pandemic. In the clip, 3D-printed characters can be seen rearranging furniture in a dollhouse, attempting to learn German, and pondering what to do next in their lives. Check that out below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Creem Returns With Website and Quarterly Print Magazine

Creem magazine has relaunched as a website and quarterly print magazine. The new site features an archive of every issue from the magazine’s original 1969-1989 run and a weekly newsletter called “Fresh Creem”; the print magazine is set to launch in the fall. The new Creem Entertainment is be led by Chairman JJ Kramer (son of original Creem co-founder & publisher Barry Kramer), CEO John Martin (a former Vice publisher), and Jaan Uhelszki (one of Creem’s original editors). Editorial staff for the new Creem magazine includes vice president of content Fred Pessaro, senior editor Maria Sherman, and editor at large Zachary Lipez.
DETROIT, MI
Pitchfork

Wish

Wish is what happens when a daring, visionary rock band starts slowing down; when the album-a-year pace and artistic reinventions pause to let the world catch up; when they reach a peak in popularity but start losing steam as a creative unit in the studio. While touring the album in 1992, the Cure played sold-out stadiums around the world, sounding stronger than ever, and most of the band quit afterward. They found an enduring hit with “Friday I’m in Love,” and a good portion of their fanbase felt slightly queasy about it. They were selling records and charting like never before, and critics began turning their attention to hipper, younger acts.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Deep in View

The name Cola partly stands for “Cost of Living Adjustment,” an ironically dry source of inspiration for a rock band. But in the context of former Ought frontman Tim Darcy’s latest project, the economic term speaks to an artistic outlook as well. Joined by fellow ex-Ought bassist Ben Stidworthy and drummer Evan Cartwright (U.S. Girls, The Weather Station), the trio’s debut album addresses modern anxieties wrought by technology in a world on the brink, bringing their imagistic worldview to the present. Cola’s sleek sound fits in with the melodic side of contemporary post-punk, with sharper hooks and more succinct songwriting than the members’ past work. What remains is Darcy's charismatic spoken-sung drawl, picking up right where his last band left off.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Will Butler Announces Tour, Shares New Video: Watch

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler has shared two new songs, “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee,” his first new music since 2020’s Generations. He has also announced a string of East Coast tour dates. Butler’s band on the tour will feature Sara Dobbs, Miles Francis, Jenny Shore, and Julie Shore. Check out the full list of tour dates and the new songs below.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings”: Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings.” The song appears on the soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Shining Girls, which features Elisabeth Moss as a star and executive producer. Both the track and soundtrack are produced by Claudia Sarne. Listen to Olsen’s version of “One Too Many Mornings” below.
MUSIC
