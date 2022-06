AUSTIN, Texas — Barton Springs Pool will return to normal hours, including Wednesday operation, beginning Wednesday, June 8, Austin Parks and Recreation announced Monday. Last month, lifeguard shortages led to Monday and Wednesday closures for the pool. Now, Barton Springs Pool will welcome guests daily from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. for unguarded swimming and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for guarded swimming. On Thursdays, the pool will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for cleaning; however, swimmers may use the pool from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. for unguarded swimming and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for guarded swimming.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO